Gunbuster Available on ITVX

The original 6-part Gunbuster OAV series from 1988, directed by Hideaki Anno , is streaming on the ITVX website here. The series was spotted by Laura Watton on Twitter, who also notes that the series is not currently in the platform's collection of anime links here.

Although a dubbed version of the series was created in 2022 by Discotek , the version on ITVX is in Japanese with English subtitles. In the story, heroine Noriko Takaya's dream is to become a space pilot like her father, Admiral Yuzo Takaya. After entering Okinawa Girls Space Pilot High School, Noriko is handpicked by instructor Kouichiro Ohta as someone with great potential. She must then persuade everyone, especially herself, that she can indeed fulfill her goal and become an accomplished pilot despite being just an ordinary girl.

Apart from Gunbuster , the following anime are now streaming on ITVX . They are English-dubbed unless otherwise indicated.

Aoharu x Machinegun here

Bartender here (subtitled version only)

Card Captor Sakura here, pictured right

Cowboy Bebop here

Emma: A Victorian Romance Season 1 here

ERASED here, pictured left

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry here

Full Metal Panic! Series 1 here, as well as Full Metal Panic! : FUMOFFU , Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid and Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory .

Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo here

Ghost in the Shell 2.0 here - this is the modified 2008 edition of the original 1995 Ghost in the Shell film by Mamoru Oshii .

Gundam Reconguista in G here (subtitled)

Gurren Lagann here

InuYasha Series 1 here

Looking for Magical DoReMi here

Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Lupin the Third: Part 5 and Lupin the 3rd Part 6 here - does not include the OAV episode of Lupin the Third: Part 5 or the "Part 0" episode of Lupin the 3rd Part 6

Megalobox here

Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water here, pictured right

Patlabor: The Movie here

Persona 5 here

Planetes here

Princess Jellyfish here

The Promised Neverland Season 1 here, pictured left

Sword of the Stranger here

The Tatami Galaxy here (subtitled version only)

Tokyo Ghoul here, as well as Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul:re

Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust here

The Vision of Escaflowne here ( Funimation dub)

Welcome to the Ballroom here (subtitled version only)