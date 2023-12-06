Synduality: Noir TV Anime Announces 2nd Part's January 8 Premiere

Character visual for Mystere also revealed

The official website for Synduality: Noir , the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment , Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits ' Synduality project, announced on Wednesday that the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere on January 8. The website also revealed the character visual for Mystere. Aoi Koga , who voices Noir in the first season, will also voice Mystere.

The anime's second cours will premiere on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TV Q Kyuushuu channels on January 8 at 24:00 (effectively, January 9 at 12:00 a.m. JST or January 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST). The anime will also run on BS NTV , AT-X , and other channels . Disney+ will exclusively stream the second cours starting on January 9 at 12:30 a.m. in Japan.

The anime's first premiered on July 10. streamed the anime exclusively worldwide as it aired in Japan.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

The anime's cast includes:

The main staff includes:

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the opening theme song "Raytracer." ARCANA PROJECT performed the ending theme song "Eureka."

The franchise 's game is titled Synduality: Echo of Ada , and is a third-person shooter game that is scheduled for release this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game has not announced a release date yet.

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The franchise also has a manga spinoff titled Synduality: Ellie , focusing on the titular character, which launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on July 26. Hiroshi Mishima is drawing the manga. The manga also has a novelization under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise also has a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which launched in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine on July 25.

Sources: Synduality: Noir anime's website, Comic Natalie





