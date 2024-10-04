Sengoku Youko Anime Previews 3rd Part in Video, Visual

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami 's Sengoku Youko manga revealed a "story promotional video" for the anime's third and final part on Friday. The video previews MindaRyn 's insert song "Sekidei" (Red Mud) and reveals and previews Rainy. 's new ending theme song "Banri Ikkū" (a phrase from Miyamoto Musashi's Book of Five Rings that means to continue working hard toward your goal).

The X/Twitter account also revealed a new visual.

The manga's third and final cours (quarter of a year) will debut on October 9.

The anime's second cours premiered on July 17. The second and third cours of the anime are airing consecutively without a break.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya TV channels on January 10, and the first cours ' 13th and final episode aired on April 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarters of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.

Masahiro Aizawa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Jukki Hanada ( Steins;Gate ) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda ( In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ) is designing the characters, and Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is in charge of music.

Tokyopop licensed the manga and it describes the manga's story:

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.

Mizukami ( Planet With , Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer ) launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.

The manga inspired a stage play titled Sengoku Youko The Stage Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen ( Sengoku Youko The Stage: World Reform Siblings Arc), which ran from September 27 to October 4 at the Theatre1010 in Tokyo.