Pokémon Company Streams 5th/6th New Pokétoon Episodes by ZEXCS (Updated)

The official YouTube channel of The Pokémon Company started streaming a new 17-minute Pokétoon episode titled " Lucky na Safari de Oni Gokko!? " (A Game of Tag on a Chansey Safari!?), on Wednesday.

The channel streamed a new 1-minute short last week titled "Koaruhii Daisuki!" (I Love Ducklett!) by ZEXCS :

Hina Kino and Shigeru Chiba voiced the episode's characters Meg and Bozly, respectively.

Taiyu Fujiwara performed the ending theme song "Lucky Dance."

Haruka Fujita ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid episode director) directed the episode at ZEXCS . Erika Andō ( Dance Dance Danseur ) wrote the script, and Cona Nitanda designed the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The Pokémon Company announced that it will release new animated Pokétoon shorts for eight weeks in a row, and streamed the first new episode " Pamo Pamotto Pawmot! " on September 18. Studio Nanahoshi and Studio Colorido Kyoto produced the anime short.

The second new Pokétoon episode titled " Ikari no Okorizaru Kansatsu Nikki " (Angry Primeape's Observation Journal) started streaming on September 25. ZEXCS produced the 10-minute episode. Rie Kugimiya voiced the young boy, and Mitsuo Iwata voiced Primeape.

The third animated short titled " Dooh Tairyō Hassei-chū? " (Is This a Clodsire Outbreak?) produced by Studio Colorido Kyoto , started streaming on October 2.

The fourth Pokétoon episode titled " Gogoat ni Notte " (Ride a Gogoat) started streaming on October 9. Twin Engine and ZEXCS produced the episode starring Mariya Ise as Julian and Marina Inoue as Lucas.

The first ever Pokétoon short, " POKÉTOON : Scraggy and Mimikyu ," premiered in June 2020 on the Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel. Eight shorts from that earlier run are available on that YouTube channel with English subtitles (although some of the shorts do not have dialogue).

Taku Inoue ( MAN WITH A MISSION THE ANIMATION ) was the animation director of the first short. Yoshiyuki Koie , who was also a producer of the Pokémon: Twilight Wings short animated series, produced the animation. The short featured animations by Miyako Makio , Ryousuke Senbo , Shinichi Suzuki , and Shūya Yoshisato . Tsutomu Ikeda drew the backgrounds, and Kei Tsuda handled the music.

Two more shorts in the series, " Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu " (Pancham Who Wants to Be a Hero) and " Yume no Tsubomi " (Dreaming Tsubomi) debuted in May and June 2021.

The Pokémon Kids TV channel then debuted the "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp) short in July 2021, the " Poka-Poka MaguMaggu House " (Cozy Slugma House) short in August 2021, the " Gengar ni Nacchatta!? " (I Became a Gengar?!) short in September 2021, the "Fubuki no Natsu Yasumi" (Summer Vacation Blizzard) short in October 2021, and the " Purin no Uta " ( Jigglypuff's Song ) short in December 2021.