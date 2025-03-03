My Happy Marriage Season 2 Streams New Story Trailer

Anime's 2nd season premiered on January 6

Kadokawa started streaming a new story promotional video for the second television anime season based on Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series on Monday. The video highlights Miyo and Kiyoka's story so far from the second season's 14th up to the 22nd episode.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©顎木あくみ・月岡月穂/KADOKAWA/「わたしの幸せな結婚」製作委員会

The second season premiered on January 6 on, and. The series aired onon January 7.and other services began streaming the season on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EST), the same time the season premieres on broadcast television.

The anime stars:

The new cast member is Haruka Tomatsu as Kaoruko Jinnouchi.

Masayuki Kojima , previously a storyboarder and episode director for the first season, joins returning director Takehiro Kubota in directing the second season at Kinema Citrus . Ami Satō now has the sole credit for overseeing the series scripts (a credit she shared with Momoka Toyoda and Takahito Ōnishi for the first season), and she also co-writes the scripts alongside Minori Hashiba , Fūka Ishii , and Momoka Toyoda . Shōko Yasuda is again designing the characters, while Kuniyuki Itō is the sub-character designer. Emi Katanosaka is back as art director, while Osamu Masuyama returns as art advisor.

Masayuki Kurosawa returns for editing. Takahiro Ikeda is supervising the music, and MIRACLE BUS is producing the music in collaboration with Kinema Citrus and Kadokawa . Kōji Morimoto is back to collaborate on script development.

Riria. is performing the opening theme song "Shiawase no Yakusoku" (A Happy Promise), while Kashitarō Itō is performing the ending theme song "Tsukikage Okuri" (Moonlight Sending).

©2023 Akumi Agitogi, Tsukiho Tsukioka/KADOKAWA/My Happy Marriage Partners

Netflix

Netflix

The first season premiered in July 2023 with 12 episodes.also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023. The eighth novel volume bundled an original anime titled "" (The Shape of Happiness) on Blu-ray Disc when it shipped on March 15, 2024. Thealso streamed simultaneously worldwide onand other streaming services on November 22, "Good Couple Day" in Japan.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.