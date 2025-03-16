Me & Roboco Anime Film Casts Comedian Shōhei Osada

Osada of Chocolate Planet comedy duo voices formidable enemy Dai Kanbu

This year's 16th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday a new cast member for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film. Shōhei Osada voices the character of the formidable enemy Dai Kanbu (Mr. Top Brass). Osada and Roboco's voice actor Shun Matsuo are the comedians behind the comedy duo Chocolate Planet. The following video of the two recording their lines also previews some footage from the film:

The film has been delayed from winter 2024 to April 18 to improve the film's quality.

The film will have a special stage at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22.

The film's staff had revealed in December that the film's story will have a "multiverse" storyline.

The multiverse cast includes:

Mayumi Tanaka (voice of Luffy in One Piece ) as Roboco from a "straightforward battle world line"

Masako Nozawa as Roboco "from a Showa-era gag manga worldline," inspired by comedy manga from the mid-20th century

Sumire Uesaka as Roboco "from a romantic comedy worldline"

Shigeru Chiba ( Fist of the North Star 's narrator) as Roboco "from a classic sci-fi action worldline" where the war between humans and robots has caused the destruction of the world

Shun Matsuo will continue to play the "normal" Roboco

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop . ano will perform the film's theme song "Lolilokkyun Robo❤."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.