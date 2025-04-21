Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Anime Film Returns to N. American Theaters with 4K Screenings on May 14

Record-breaking film originally debuted in Japan in October 2020

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll announced on Monday that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film will return to theaters in the U.S. and Canada with new 4K screenings on May 14. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub . Tickets go on sale on April 30.

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll first screened the film in theaters in North America in April 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

The film began screening in Japan in October 2020, and it topped the box office in Japan for 12 consecutive weeks. The film became the first film ever to pass the 40 billion yen milestone. The film was the highest-earning film worldwide from 2020. It is the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top the yearly box office worldwide since the beginning of cinema over a century ago.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021.

Crunchyroll , Sony Pictures Entertainment , and Aniplex will screen the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film trilogy in theaters, including IMAX and other premium large screen formats, in the United States and Canada on September 12. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The first film will open in Japan on July 18. The film will play on 443 screens (a franchise record) throughout Japan, including IMAX screenings. Outside Japan, Aniplex aims for the new film to play in over 150 countries and regions, which is wider than the franchise 's previous world tour of over 145 countries and regions.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime premiered with a one-hour special in May 2024, and ended with a 60-minute-long eighth episode in June 2024. Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired.

