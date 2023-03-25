Undead Unluck Anime's 2nd Teaser Visual Unveils October Premiere

The AnimeJapan 2023 stage panel for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga debuted the anime's second teaser visual on Saturday. The visual announces the anime's October premiere.

Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and it describes how the story begins:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

The anime will star Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo, Yūichi Nakamura as Andy, Natsuki Hanae as Shen, and Kenji Nomura as Void.

The anime is reuniting the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase ( Hidamari Sketch × Honeycomb , Mekaku City Actors , Monogatari Series Second Season ) is directing the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka ( Kizumonogatari , Maria Holic , Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei ) is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Goblin Slayer , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is producing and planning the anime.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published 14th volume on December 2.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

The manga inspired a novel that shipped on February 3.