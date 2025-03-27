Witch From Mercury Tops 'First Gundam You Watched' Poll in 2025

The official Gundam.info portal site announced the results of its “What was the first Gundam you watched” poll on Monday, and 2022's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury took the top spot among 9,129 votes from self-selected respondents from March 10 to March 17:

© 創通・サンライズ・MBS

Image via www.gundam.info ©Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

This isn't the first time Gundam.info ran a poll like this. 2,787 votes came in a poll from November 27 to December 3, 2017, and the website lumped series together for the results:

Image via www.gundam.info ©Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

The Witch From Mercury executive producer Naohiro Ogata spoke on the series' popularity in a 2024 Mantan Web interview: “The ratio of male to female Gundam fans is about 9:1, but for The Witch From Mercury, it's about 7:3, and about half of the new fan base is young people.” He continued, “At the [ Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Festival ~ Astikasia All-School Assembly ~] event we held last summer, we saw families and couples come and visit, and we really felt we were able to reach out to people who have never watched a Gundam series before.” He concluded his statements noting how the perception of anime has change since 2019 saying, “I think a big factor is the way anime is perceived has changed drastically over the past five years or so. The situation is different from 20 years ago when SEED was broadcast, and the industry is moving in a positive direction. So, [The Witch From Mercury] was broadcast at a good time.”