Witch From Mercury Tops 'First Gundam You Watched' Poll in 2025
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The official Gundam.info portal site announced the results of its “What was the first Gundam you watched” poll on Monday, and 2022's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury took the top spot among 9,129 votes from self-selected respondents from March 10 to March 17:
Rank Title Percentage 1 Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury 23.2% 2 Mobile Suit Gundam TV series (1979) and films 19.4% 3 Mobile Suit Gundam Seed 19.2% 4 Mobile Suit Gundam Wing TV and OVA series 6.8% 5 Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM 3.5% 6 Mobile Suit Gundam 00 TV series and film 3.2% 7 Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny 3.0 8 Mobile Fighter G Gundam 2.5% 9 Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway film and TV series 2.4% 10 Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam 2.3% 11 Others 14.5%
This isn't the first time Gundam.info ran a poll like this. 2,787 votes came in a poll from November 27 to December 3, 2017, and the website lumped series together for the results:
Rank Title Percentage 1 Mobile Suit Gundam (1979), Zeta Gundam, Gundam ZZ, Victory Gundam 56.7% 2 Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Gundam Seed Destiny, Gundam 00, Gundam AGE 27.8% 3 Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, After War Gundam X, and Turn A Gundam 11.1% 4 Gundam Build Fighters, Gundam Build Fighters Try, Gundam: Reconguista in G, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans 2.4% 5 Mobile Suit Gundam UC 1.9%
The Witch From Mercury executive producer Naohiro Ogata spoke on the series' popularity in a 2024 Mantan Web interview: “The ratio of male to female Gundam fans is about 9:1, but for The Witch From Mercury, it's about 7:3, and about half of the new fan base is young people.” He continued, “At the [Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Festival ~ Astikasia All-School Assembly ~] event we held last summer, we saw families and couples come and visit, and we really felt we were able to reach out to people who have never watched a Gundam series before.” He concluded his statements noting how the perception of anime has change since 2019 saying, “I think a big factor is the way anime is perceived has changed drastically over the past five years or so. The situation is different from 20 years ago when SEED was broadcast, and the industry is moving in a positive direction. So, [The Witch From Mercury] was broadcast at a good time.”
