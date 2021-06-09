Funimation Reveals English Dub Cast for 'Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Sh***ier than Real Life!' Anime

Funimation revealed on Tuesday that it will stream the English dub for Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! , the television anime adaptation of Light Tuchihi 's Kyūkyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yorimo Kuso-Gee Dattara novel series, on Wednesday with the show's first episode.

The show's English dub cast includes:

The English dub staff includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 7, and Funimation began streaming the series with subtitles on April 7. The anime streams in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Ireland on Funimation ; in Australia and New Zealand on AnimeLab ; and in France, Russia, Germany and in Scandinavian countries on Wakanim .

Kazuya Miura ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yūta Kevin Kenmotsu is designing the characters based on the original novel illustrations by Youta . Mayu Maeshima is performing the opening theme song "Answer." Cast members Ayana Taketatsu , Ai Fairouz , Shiori Izawa , and Aoi Koga are performing the ending theme song "Kisuida!."

Set in the late 21st century, the story follows a dull high school student named Hiro Yūki (a double pun on "hero" and "heroism" in Japanese) when he is tricked into joining a full-dive (fully immersive VR) role-playing game. The game, Kiwame Quest (literally, "Ultimate Quest"), is promoted as "more real than reality" with mind-blowing graphics, impressive NPC behavior, and even the scent of foliage and the sensation of wind blowing against your skin.

Unfortunately, the game is already a virtual ghost town, after being flooded with player complaints that the game is little too realistic for its own good. Its quests are nearly impossible to clear, since players have to be as physically fit to complete them as they would in real life. Players feel actual pain when they get hit, and puncture wounds takes days to heal.

The only reward is the mere sense of accomplishment. It is the complete opposite of a casual pick-up-and-play game, but Hiro vows to beat this most realistic (and most stressful) game ever.