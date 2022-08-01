Live-Action Kingdom Film's Sequel Drops to #3, Quintessential Quintuplets Back in Top 10

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, dropped from #1 to #3 in the Japanese box office in its third weekend. The film sold 192,000 tickets over the weekend, and earned 281,352,200 yen (about US$2.15 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.06 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 2,986,804,100 yen (about US$22.83 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 15.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

The Kamen Rider Revice: Battle Familia and Avataro Sentai Donbrothers The Movie: Shin Hatsukoi Hero tokusatsu double feature dropped from #4 to #6 in its second weekend. The film earned 46,456,150 yen (about US$354,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 243,650,710 yen (about US$1.86 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie sequel anime film went back into the top 10 at #8 after it dropped off last week in its 10th weekend. The film began screening in 91 additional theaters in Japan last Friday. The film earned 28,673,740 yen (about US$219,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,156,699,320 yen (about US$16.47 million).

The film opened in Japan on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print in North America, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , dropped from #8 to #10 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 25,889,510 yen (about US$197,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,392,445,410 yen (about US$18.27 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



The live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend. The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga, also dropped off the top 10 in its fifth weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC