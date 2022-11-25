World Trigger Manga Takes Another 1-Month Break Due to Author's Health

Manga will return in January

The official Twitter account for Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga announced on Friday that the manga will take another break in the January 2023 issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine on December 2 due to the author's poor physical health. The manga is slated to return in the February issue, which will ship on January 4.

This year the manga also took breaks in January, May, and July. The series also took several breaks last year.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 25th volume shipped on September 2.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. The third World Trigger season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed these seasons as they aired in Japan.

