Vinland Saga 2nd Season Anime's New Trailer Reveals Ending Theme Song

Singer LMYK performs ending theme song "Without Love"

Twin Engine streamed on Monday a new trailer for the second season of the television anime of Makoto Yukimura 's Vinland Saga manga, which reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Without Love" by LMYK.

The anime's second season will premiere on January 9 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Gifu Broadcasting . The anime will also air on AT-X .

The anime will stream in Japan on Netflix and other services. Netflix will also stream the anime worldwide except in China, and Crunchyroll will stream the season worldwide except in Asia. Crunchyroll will also stream the season with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs at a later date.

Returning cast members include:

New cast members include:

The first season's staff will return for the second season at animation studio MAPPA instead of Wit Studio . Shūhei Yabuta ( Inuyashiki Last Hero director, Attack on Titan 3D director) is returning to direct the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Ajin: Demi-Human ) is again supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiko Abiru (2011 Hunter × Hunter animation director) is returning to design the characters. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Donten ni Warau Gaiden: Ketsubetsu, Yamainu no Chikai ) is again composing the music.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime both in Japan and overseas. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for home video release. HIDIVE and Netflix began streaming the series in July.

Yukimura launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release