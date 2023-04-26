2nd Live-Action Tokyo Revengers 2 Film's Trailer Previews Super Beaver's Theme Song

The official website for Tokyo Revengers 2 , the two sequel live-action films based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga, unveiled a new trailer and visual for the second film, Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-), on Thursday. The trailer features the second film's theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) by SUPER BEAVER .





©久井健／講談社 ©2023 フジテレビジョン ワーナー・ブラザース映画 講談社

Chi no Halloween -Unmei-

Chi no Halloween -Kessen-

The first sequel film(Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened on April 21, while the second film(Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura returns to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada also return. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film.

The first live-action Tokyo Revengers film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the manga on November 16, although Weekly Shōnen Magazine is serializing the Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered on January 7. The manga's Tenjiku Arc will also have an upcoming anime.