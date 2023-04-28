Crunchyroll Adds Edens Zero Anime's 1st Season Recap Movie

Recap to stream on Saturday

©真島ヒロ/講談社・NTV

announced on Friday that it will stream theSeason 1 Recap Movie on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding Spain, Portugal, Italy, and French and German-speaking countries), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and India.

The recap aired in Japan on April 1. The second season of Edens Zero premiered on the same day on NTV and its affiliates.

Crunchyroll is streaming the second season of the television anime of Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga.

The new cast members for the season include:

Takanori Nishikawa performs the second season's opening theme song "Never say Never." ASCA performs the ending theme song "Rinne" (Reincarnation Cycle).

France's Mediatoon Distribution acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the second season.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The show began streaming on Netflix outside of Japan in August 2021.

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon ) was the chief director of the first season at J.C. Staff , and Yūshi Suzuki (episode director for Fairy Tail season 3) directed the season. Suzuki passed away on September 9, 2021. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Zoids Wild , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts, and Yurika Sako (key animation for Food Wars! The Third Plate ) designed the characters for animation.

Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)