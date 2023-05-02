Shō Harusono's Butai ni Sake! Manga Enters Climax

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on April 27 that Shō Harusono 's Butai ni Sake! (Blossom on Stage!) manga is entering its climax with its next chapter.

The story begins on the day Asahi Oniwa samples the different clubs and activities at his new high school. He stumbles across Imari, an older student whose performance in the drama club deeply moves him. Asahi is eager to turn a new page in his life here, but what awaits him in this struggling club might be too much — making his acting debut in just one month.

Harusono launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in April 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2021.

Harusono launched the earlier Sasaki and Miyano manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth volume in July 2022. It has inspired a novel by Kotoko Hachijō. Yen Press licensed the manga. The original manga spawned the Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters that runs in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine. That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.

The Sasaki and Miyano manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . An OVA for the franchise shipped on DVD with the ninth volume of the main manga in July 2022. Harusono drafted the original anime episode, titled "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." The episode is considered the 13th episode of the television anime series.

The manga also an anime film titled Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation that opened in Japan on February 17. An anime short adaptation of Shō Harusono 's Hirano and Kagiura spinoff manga screened alongside the film. The anime film screened at SakuraCon from April 7-9, and will also screen at Anime Central from May 19-21, ahead of the unannounced premiere date on Crunchyroll .