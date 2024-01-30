Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Animated Series, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nominated for ACE Eddie Awards

© Netflix

American Cinema Editors (ACE) has nominatedand'sanime series for Best Edited Animated Series for its 74th ACE Eddie Awards. The series is nominated for's “Ramona Rents a Video” episode. ACE also nominatedand editorfor Best Edited Animated Feature Film.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley 's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series. The series premiered on Netflix in November 2023. The cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation returned for the anime.

The series recently won the Best Animated Series - Non-Televised award for the Critics' Choice Awards on January 14. The GLAAD Media Awards nominated the series for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The winners will be honored at two ceremonies on March 14 and May 11.

O'Malley wrote the project and served as executive producer with BenDavid Grabinski (new Are You Afraid of the Dark? series). O'Malley and Grabinski are also the showrunners. Japan's Science SARU ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Heike Story , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) animated the project with its CEO Eunyoung Choi as producer and Abel Góngora ( Star Wars: Visions ' "TO-B1") as director.

Edgar Wright , the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film adaptation, is an executive producer with his producing partner Nira Park , the film's co-writer Michael Bacall , and Marc Platt Productions ' Marc Platt , Jared Leboff , and Adam Seigel.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

' Family Film and TV Awards nominated for Best Animated Family Film in its 26th annual awards. The 2023 Saturn Awards nominated for Best Animated Film. The 81st Golden Globe Awards nominated the film for Best Motion Picture - Animated category. The film was nominated for the 51st Annual Annie Awards. The movie also nominations for the VES Awards, Producers Guild Awards, and Art Directors Guild Awards.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie ended the year as the #2 top-earning film worldwide and in the United States. It is also the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #17 highest-earning film of all time. The film is also the highest-grossing foreign film in Japan in 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide in April 2023.

