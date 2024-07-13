Otakon Hosts Voice Actors Shinnosuke Tachibana, Koki Uchiyama

Image courtesy of Otakon

Tachibana has voiced characters such as Aoshi Tokimitsu in Blue Lock , Yuki in the IDOLiSH7 series, Morisuke Yaku in Haikyu!! , Mey Mey in Wonderful Precure! , and Nils Nielsen in Gundam Build Fighters .

Uchiyama has voiced Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock , Banagher Links in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia , Rui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , and Mithrun in Delicious in Dungeon amongst other characters.

Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki . Composer Yuki Hayashi will attend the event as a guest. Other guests include Square Enix 's Yoshinori Kitase , Naoki Hamaguchi, and Teruki Endo; Blue Miburo producers Hiroya Nakata and Nozomi Shimakura , and the anime's voice actor Shūichirō Umeda ; Haganai light novel author Yomi Hirasaka and editor Kentaro Iwaasa ; and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse voice actors Kikunosuke Toya , Aino Shimada , and producer Takuma Kishida .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

Source: Press release