News
Otakon Hosts Voice Actors Shinnosuke Tachibana, Koki Uchiyama
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tachibana has voiced characters such as Aoshi Tokimitsu in Blue Lock, Yuki in the IDOLiSH7 series, Morisuke Yaku in Haikyu!!, Mey Mey in Wonderful Precure!, and Nils Nielsen in Gundam Build Fighters.
Uchiyama has voiced Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock, Banagher Links in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096, Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, Rui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Mithrun in Delicious in Dungeon amongst other characters.
Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka, animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani, BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba, rock band FLOW, and manga artist Hinoki Kino. It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa, voice actor Uki Satake, and director Hiroshi Nagahama. The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange, including CG director Akihiko Orikasa, director Kensuke Yamamoto, producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki. Composer Yuki Hayashi will attend the event as a guest. Other guests include Square Enix's Yoshinori Kitase, Naoki Hamaguchi, and Teruki Endo; Blue Miburo producers Hiroya Nakata and Nozomi Shimakura, and the anime's voice actor Shūichirō Umeda; Haganai light novel author Yomi Hirasaka and editor Kentaro Iwaasa; and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse voice actors Kikunosuke Toya, Aino Shimada, and producer Takuma Kishida.
Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.
Source: Press release