Live-Action Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō Film's 2nd Trailer Unveils Wednesday Campanella's Theme Song, More Cast

New key visual also debuts for December 13 film

The staff for the live-action film of author Reiko Hiroshima and illustrator jyajya 's children's novel series Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō debuted its second trailer on Thursday. The trailer announces the theme song "Negai wa Gyō-san" (My Wish Is Gyo) by the Wednesday Campanella (Suiyōbi no Campanella) group, as well as more cast. members. The staff also revealed a new poster visual.

Wednesday Campanella created the song for the film, with its themes in mind.

Kokoro Hirasawa joins the cast as Kotarou's younger sister Madoka, who aims to go into an art school, but has lost confidence in her art. Other new cast members include Himena Irei, Noa Shirayama, Tenta Banka, Yukino Imahama, Miray Yamammoto, Keisuke Watanabe , Rie Tanaka , and Jirō (from comedian duo Shisonnu).

The film will open on December 13.

The film stars Yūki Amami ( Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , Kaiji: The Ultimate Gambler , Mary and The Witch's Flower ) as the mysterious shop proprietor Beniko

The cast includes:

Kazuya Ōhashi as Kotarou Todoroki, a newbie teacher and an original character for the film

as Kotarou Todoroki, a newbie teacher and an original character for the film Rikka Ihara as Youko Aida, an editor at a fashion magazine and Kotarou's classmate from university

as Aida, an editor at a fashion magazine and Kotarou's classmate from university Mone Kamishiraishi as Yodomi, rival candy shop owner

Hideo Nakata ( Ring , Dark Water ) is directing the film, and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird , The Heike Story ) is penning the script. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music,

The novel series' story centers on the mysterious candy and snack shop Zenitendō, which only lucky people can find. The shop's proprietor is a woman named Beniko, and she can recommend the perfect candy for each person's troubles. However, things might not turn out as hoped if people eat or use the confections incorrectly. Whether Beniko's sweets bring fortune or misfortune is up to the people who receive them.

The novel series debuted in May 2013, and is ongoing. The franchise has more than 1.4 million copies in print. A stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo in August 2023.

The novel series inspired the Eiga Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō anime, which was one of four segments in the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival. The omnibus film opened in theaters in Japan in August 2020. The film was slated to premiere in theaters in Japan in April 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The television anime based on the novels premiered in September 2020, and started a new arc in April 2022. A new series premiered with the anime's 85th overall episode on the NHK Educational channel in April 2023. Another new series premiered on April 5 earlier this year.