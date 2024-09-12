News
Nina the Starry Bride Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Rikachi's Nina the Starry Bride (Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina) manga revealed three more cast members on Thursday.
The newly announced cast are (from left to right in image above):
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Yor
- Kaito Ishikawa as Bidoh
- Shun Horie as Toat
The anime stars:
- Minami Tanaka as Nina
- Yūichirō Umehara as Prince Azure
- Kōki Uchiyama as Seto
- Nao Tōyama as Muhulum
- Tatsuya Tomizawa as Dytus
Kenichirō Komaya (Kizuna no Allele) is directing the series at Signal.MD. Yuka Yamada (Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Kyoko Taketani (Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs) is designing the characters. Natsumi Tabuchi (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto performs the opening theme song "nina," and Nao Tōyama performs the ending theme song "Hoshi no Dengon" (Messages From the Stars).
Additional staff includes:
- Sub-design: Hatsue Kato, Megumi Tonegawa, Yuka Fukuchi, Akane Tamai, Kai Qi Tan, Kotoe Furuno, Yuki Arinaga, Yoshitomo Hara
- Prop Design: Yoshitomo Hara
- Art Setting: Hiroshi Shiraishi (Argyle)
- Art Director: Masakazu Miyake
- Color Key Artist: Natsuyo Ban
- CG Director: Fumiko Mitani (REIRS)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Mayuko Koike (Chiptune)
- Editing: Jun'ichi Masunaga（IMAGICA EMS)
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
- Music: Natsumi Tabuchi
- Music Production: Flying Dog
Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga digitally and released the fifth compiled book volume physically on June 25. Kodansha USA describes the story:
Nina had a rough start to life, stealing to survive—and eventually being sold into slavery by her own brother. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess...specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha. But despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight...and Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits. But how much can she trust Azure? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another...?
Rikachi launched the manga in Kodansha's Be Love magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on Thursday. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in the 46th annual Manga Awards.
Sources: Nina the Starry Bride anime's website, Comic Natalie