That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Memories Game's Trailer Reveals Frieren Collaboration (Updated)

"Octagram and the Millennium Mage Part 1" begins on Friday

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Thursday a trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : ISEKAI Memories ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Maō to Ryū no Kenkoku-tan, literally That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Saga of How the Demon Lord and Dragon Founded a Nation) smartphone game, and it reveals a collaboration with Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) series. The new event titled "Octagram and the Millennium Mage Part 1" begins on Friday. The video features the characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End voiced by their anime voice actors.

The game launched in October 2021.

In the game, players can to relive the anime's story with the anime's voice actors, and the game features original stories created under supervision of original light novel author Fuse . The game also features original characters and costumes.

The game's nation-building system allows players to build the nation of Tempest. The game also features 3D battles.

Takuma Terashima performs the game's opening theme song "Phantom Lights."

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 8.

The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an Englsh dub .

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga , itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The anime will get a fourth season and second anime film.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29, 2023. It is the first ever television anime series to premiere in NTV 's "Kinyō Roadshow," a Friday evening programming block usually reserved for feature films. The anime then started airing later episodes on October 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST in NTV 's new anime timeslot, "FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT." The first season ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) until March 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The television anime will get a second season.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel





