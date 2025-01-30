Tsuyokute New Saga Anime Reveals July Premiere, More Cast, New Staff in 1st Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Masayuki Abe 's Tsuyokute New Saga (New Saga Plus, a wordplay on the Japanese term for replay mode) light novel series revealed on Thursday the anime's key visual, additional cast, new staff, and first promotional video. The video reveals the anime's July premiere on the Tokyo MX and ABC channels.

Image via Tsuyokute New Saga anime's website ©2025 阿部正行・アルファポリス／強くてニューサーガ製作委員会

The newly announced cast are:

Kaori Maeda as Milena

Image via Tsuyokute New Saga anime's website ©2025 阿部正行・アルファポリス／強くてニューサーガ製作委員会

Hiroki Yasumoto as Zentos

Image via Tsuyokute New Saga anime's website ©2025 阿部正行・アルファポリス／強くてニューサーガ製作委員会

Riho Sugiyama as Miranda

Image via Tsuyokute New Saga anime's website ©2025 阿部正行・アルファポリス／強くてニューサーガ製作委員会

Rie Hikisaka as Gō

Image via Tsuyokute New Saga anime's website ©2025 阿部正行・アルファポリス／強くてニューサーガ製作委員会

Tetsu Inada as Gazas

Image via Tsuyokute New Saga anime's website ©2025 阿部正行・アルファポリス／強くてニューサーガ製作委員会

Naoki Mizusawa is now directing the anime at Sotsu x Studio Clutch with animation production cooperation by STUDIO MASSKET , replacing previously announced director Norikazu Ishigooka and animation studios Makaria and Yokohama Animation Lab . Naoki Horiuchi is in charge of series production.

Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Uncle From Another World ) is still in charge of the series scripts, Nilitsu ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Executioner and Her Way of Life ) is still drafting the original animation character designs and Atsushi Asahi (name romanization not confirmed) is still credited for the character designs. Shachō (SOIL&”PIMP”SESSIONS) and Hironori Anazawa ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Scarlet Nexus ) are still composing the music.

The anime was delayed from its July 2023 premiere date "due to various circumstances."

Previously announced cast for the anime are:

The story is set in a world laid waste by a demon invasion. The protagonist Kyle subdues the demon king with his last remaining strength, but then he is sent back four years into the past. Armed with his past life's memories and experiences, he takes this second chance at life to ensure that the tragic history does not repeat itself.

Abe began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, before moving and continuing the story at AlphaPolis in 2013. Abe removed the original story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2016. AlphaPolis published the first print volume of the story in April 2013, with illustrations by Ryūta Fuse . The 10th novel volume shipped in July 2018.

Jun Miura launched a manga adaptation in AlphaPolis in February 2014. The manga ended in July 2023. AlphaPolis published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2022. AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is publishing the manga in English under the title New Saga . AlphaPolis recently stated in an announcement that the manga will have its 11th and final volume, and will announce its release date once it is finalized.