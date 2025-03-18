Final Fantasy Franchise Crosses 200 Million Copies Sold Worldwide

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game sells over 5 million copies

The official X/Twitter account for the Final Fantasy franchise announced on Friday that the franchise has crossed 200 million copies sold worldwide. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game series has sold over 5 million copies.

The PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game series launched in April 2023. The bundle includes the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster versions of the first six main numbered titles in the Final Fantasy game series. The bundle was released for Xbox Series X|S and Windows on September 26.

The games are available for purchase as a bundle or individually.

Square Enix previously released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series of games for Steam and mobile devices. The games are 2D remasters of first six main numbered titles in the franchise .

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster , Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster , and Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster games launched in July 2021. The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster game launched in September 2021. The Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launched in November 2021. The Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster game launched in February 2022.

The PC version of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game debuted on Steam and Epic Games Store on PC on January 23. It launched worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5. The PC release of the game is Steam Deck verified.

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile , a new version of its Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG for iOS and Android devices, is in production.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PlayStation 3 in August 2013, on PlayStation 4 in April 2014, and on PlayStation 5 in May 2020. The game launched for Xbox Series X|S in March 2024. Square Enix has since released five expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, "Endwalker" in December 2021, and "Dawntrail" last July.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy XVI game in June 2023 for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive first. The game got a PC release via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17.