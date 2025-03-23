Compass 2.0 Anime Reveals New Key Visual, Creditless Opening, New Trailer

Series confirms more staff

The staff for for #Compass 2.0 Combat Providence Analysis System , the new anime project of NHN PlayArt and Dwango 's online real-time strategy game #Compass—Combat Providence Analysis System ( #Compass Sentō Setsuri Kaiseki System ), unveiled a new key visual, the creditless opening movie, along with a new trailer.

Nana Mizuki performs the opening theme song "Hakudō" (Pulsebeat).

The anime will premiere on April 7 on TV Tokyo 's six channels at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 8 at 12 midnight), and on BS NTV at 24:30 JST (effectively, April 8 at 12:30 a.m.). The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 8 at 8:30 p.m. JST.

The staff for the series includes:

The anime's cast, some of which were featured in previous videos, includes:

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Yūma Uchida will perform the ending theme song "Heartache."

#Compass is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game. Players form teams of three by selecting from the game's roster of colorful characters and fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time. The team that obtains control of the most checkpoints is declared the victor.

The iOS, Android, and Amazon app game is free to play with in-game item purchases in Japan and Taiwan. It has more than 15 million downloads since launching in 2016.

The game already inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts from TMS Entertainment and other studios in 2018.

The franchise also includes several manga and novel projects.

