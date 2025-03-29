New Yaiba Anime Streams English-Subtitled Trailer

Anime premieres next Saturday

Viz Media streamed the official English-subtitled trailer for Yaiba: Samurai Legend ( Shin Samurai-den YAIBA ), the new television anime of Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama 's Yaiba manga, on Friday.

Image courtesy of Sony Music Japan © 青山剛昌／小学館／真・侍伝YAIBA製作委員会

Detective Conan

Gōshō Aoyama

The anime will premiere on April 5 on, and their affiliates throughout Japan at 5:30 p.m., right before's 6:00 p.m. timeslot to start the "Hour" block. The anime will stream onin North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand on April 5. The show will also stream onin the United States.

The company describes the story:

Yaiba Kurogane has spent his days training in the jungle in order to attain his goal of becoming a real samurai. By a twist of fate, he returns to Japan and starts living with the Mine family, who are connected to his father, Kenjuro. Yaiba constantly baffles the Mines' daughter Sayaka as she witnesses his wild and reckless ways. One day, Yaiba tags along with Sayaka to school and has a fateful encounter with Takeshi Onimaru, a kendo expert. Yaiba and Onimaru repeatedly clash, and as if in response to their search for strength, two ancient powers are unleashed: the Fujinken, the Wind God's Sword, and the Raijinken, the Thunder God's Sword. Both supernatural blades that have jolted the world since ancient days have reawakened...and the truth behind them is revealed!

The anime stars:

Takahiro Hasui (episode director for Aikatsu Friends! , Mob Psycho 100 II ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Touko Machida ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , The IDOLM@STER ) is in charge or series scripts, Yoshimichi Kameda (chief animation director for INU-OH film) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Takeshi Maenami (key animator for Ni no Kuni , Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era films), is the sub-character designer and main animator. Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul ) and Yoshiaki Dewa ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) are composing the music, Haru Yamada ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Made in Abyss ) is the sound director, and Maiko Okada ( Great Pretender razbliuto , After the Rain ) is the animation producer.

Blue Encount will perform the show's opening theme song "Blade."

Aoyama launched the series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 1988. The series concluded in December 1993 with a total of 24 compiled book volumes.

The series inspired a 52-episode anime adaptation that ran from April 1993-April 1994.

The character is frequently referenced in Aoyama's Detective Conan series, and even appeared in the Detective Conan: Conan vs Kid vs YAIBA - The Grand Battle for the Treasure Sword!! OVA in 2000.