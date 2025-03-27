Chris and Coop flip through the pages of western literary anime adaptations.

Chris

Coop, a new anime season is almost upon us, and you know what that means: more trend-chasing light novel adaptations!



Lessee, this one's apparently about a girl named Anne who gets isekai'd into a fantasy realm called...checks notes...Prince Edward Island, Canada?

Coop

If you're from any other part of the country, that might as well be another world! Much less Newfoundland, Chris! Or Quebec... Which all goes to show that Canada has many lovely multitudes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off already took on the most anime version of Canada possible, as well as (I'd hope) putting to bed the question of how much source material factors into something being "anime" or not. We

However, the (re)appearance of Anne and her most green gables provides the opportunity to explore these shores with an even narrower focus: books!

Yup, joke's on you, everyone. We're catching up on our English homework this week. Coop, you can copy off me when the teacher isn't looking.

Slam Dunk ! But more to the heart of this week's topic, adaptations of classic western literature have been an anime hallmark for as long as the medium's existed! Funnily enough, we can roll much of the conversation back to the 1979 Anne of Green Gables television series—a show directed by a little-known director, Isao Takahata .

That's mighty kind of you, Chris! I've been busy talking to the school librarian about all that manga they've just got in. Here's hoping I can convince them to nab the full run of! But more to the heart of this week's topic, adaptations of classic western literature have been an anime hallmark for as long as the medium's existed! Funnily enough, we can roll much of the conversation back to the 1979television series—a show directed by a little-known director,

Anne was under Fuji TV's long-running World Masterpiece Theater series, which turned out storied adaptations of a whole bunch of books that have been standbys in the western literature world. Not just Anne, but Little Women, Tom Sawyer, Swiss Family Robinson, A Dog of Flanders... If you were assigned to write an essay about it in ninth grade, odds are it got animated here somewhere.

And Takahata wasn't the only yet-to-be-big-name on these productions either. His cohorts included another upstart named Hayao Miyazaki.

All this to say already, the arc of anime history wouldn't be what it is without enterprising adaptations of this kind of material!

World Masterpiece Theater series cemented the style and creative groundwork seen in the Studio Ghibli productions that followed. And since you mentioned him, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Hayao Miyazaki 's 1978 directorial debut, Future Boy Conan ! Unlike the series we already mentioned, Conan was based on a contemporary science fiction novel, Alexander Key 's The Incredible Tide from 1970.



No kidding! One could easily say that the late 60s and 70s installments of the World Masterpiece Theater series cemented the style and creative groundwork seen in the Studio Ghibli productions that followed. And since you mentioned him, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Hayao Miyazaki's 1978 directorial debut, Future Boy Conan! Unlike the series we already mentioned, Conan was based on a contemporary science fiction novel, Alexander Key's The Incredible Tide from 1970.

Conan's an especially peculiar example of these titles making their way to North American home video. Unless it was a company's one-off tape or something cut together for syndication in the 70s, many of these series have never been seen in our neck of the woods. It makes it all the more surprising that Conan has a brand-new English dub too! More classic literature-inspired titles are starting to make their way to home video thanks to the efforts of GKIDS, along with Discotek Media and AnimEigo—a pair of companies I occasionally work with.

I'd say that speaks to the broad, powerful popularity these stories hold. Obviously, it's not like Fuji TV was releasing anime versions of stories like Heidi with the sort of crossover appeal in mind that would motivate Netflix to produce a series based on Cyberpunk. These were made for a Japan-centric audience based on material that has earned the "classic" label. And not for nothing, but the World Masterpiece Theater line would become an enduring part of Japan's pop-cultural framework. They spoofed it to promote the Resident Evil 4 remake!



I'm sure this is inexplicable to so many people.



Heidi has been lampooned in all forms of Japanese media—from anime to even light novels! I almost forgot about these commercials! It's a wonderful little collection of esoteric tributes that flew over the heads of the gaming public at large.

But since you mentioned Heidi - A Girl of the Alps, I'm reminded that it is perhaps the only WMT production currently available for streaming...and on a Prime Video channel of all places!

Naturally, I'm curious to see how those subtitles look given the platform, but I'm glad it's available in some form. Especially with how often Heidi has been lampooned in all forms of Japanese media—from anime to even light novels!

That kind of public domain pop-cultural immortality ensures that you're regularly remembered, though in Heidi's case, we can probably chalk it at least partially up to that classic anime version. It just hit its big 50th anniversary last year, which might explain it suddenly getting a new lease on streaming life.

Not that I'm eager to pay tribute to the ghost of Anime Strike with an additional subscription service to learn how this release holds up.

I see we're celebrating this old source material with memes that are almost as old.

Only the finest vintage memes for these fine vintage series.

Classics are classic for a reason. Of course, just because the source material is classic doesn't mean the anime version also has to have been made half a century ago. As evidenced by the forthcoming Anne Shirley, literature like this is timeless. Just a few years ago, we got what was effectively a Hemingway adaptation inside the modern iteration of a Maurice Leblanc take-off!

It's like one of those hollowed-out book safes, and within it is a second, smaller book.



But that's very true, classic literature continues to influence anime to this day! Much like that confluence of Hemingway and Leblanc in Lupin Part 6, it's fascinating when anime classics swim in the same creative brain stew. 2023's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is an scrumptious meal made up of pickled First Gundam , scrumptious servings Shakespeare's The Tempest, and a large glass of Revolutionary Girl Utena .

I could break out Xzibit again for this, but Lynzee told me I only get one every six to eight months.

But that's very true, classic literature continues to influence anime to this day! Much like that confluence of Hemingway and Leblanc in Lupin Part 6, it's fascinating when anime classics swim in the same creative brain stew. 2023's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is an scrumptious meal made up of pickled First Gundam, scrumptious servings Shakespeare's The Tempest, and a large glass of Revolutionary Girl Utena.

The Tempest connections in G-Witch were amusing when they became clear. Though I largely remember people double-checking the text to try to confirm if the Suletta and Miorine analogues wound up together.

When you're trying to support your canon with supplementary, outside canon.

I love how the creatives behind G-Witch played those overt connections, as if they were putting on their own production of The Tempest in a way. However, this production went into the Gundam well while taking many a cue from Utena to strengthen their vision of this story. It's an incredibly satisfying conversation of various "classic" source materials—one you don't see often nowadays, aside from series that strictly focus on their relationship to other series. It goes to doubly show the strength of the World Masterpiece Theater era of anime—back when a broader swathe of series took inspiration from way more than just other anime...or gacha games in today's world.

Gacha games also take cues from this kind of internationally acclaimed source material, whether it's in a roundabout adaptational way like Disney's Twisted Wonderland or the irrepressible juggernaut of Fate/Grand Order.

Imagine if we focused entirely on Fate with regards to this subject, we could be here all night. They've even got their version of The Tempest's esteemed author!

Don't you mean Fate/Stay All Night?



Truly, a bad pun worthy of The Bard.

As shown by G-Witch and the Apocrypha version of Caster there, Shakespeare is as common a literary source of anime as he is in other mediums. Tons of series have featured internal takes on his plays like Romeo & Juliet, and Gonzo even made an entire sci-fi anime adaptation of that tragic classic back in 2007 with Romeo X Juliet.

It's no Baz Luhrmann, but we take what we can get.

That's a shame! John Leguizamo's Tybalt is already anime-ready!

I vividly remember talk of Romeo x (not +) Juliet popping up in-between classes during my freshman year of high school in 2009. Maybe folks wanted another way to spice up Shakespeare for their teenage minds, or perhaps I kept seeing ads for it in Otaku USA.

© 2004 Mahiro Maeda•GONZO/MEDIA FACTORY•GDH © 2004 Mahiro Maeda•GONZO/MEDIA FACTORY•GDH

© 2004 Mahiro Maeda•GONZO/MEDIA FACTORY•GDH © 2004 Mahiro Maeda•GONZO/MEDIA FACTORY•GDH

On the other hand, Romeo X Juliet also makes Juliet into a hot, crossdressing Kamen Rider, so who can say if its adaptational sensibilities are bad or not.

It's one that passed me by in its heyday, and in giving the beginning of it a glimpse with this column's topic on the mind, I can say it makes some interesting decisions. Having the Montagues as instigators who attack and exterminate all the Capulets at the beginning is certainly a choice, given how central the Apocryphal nature of the feud is to the original's narrative.

I wonder why I didn't watch this in high school. For better or worse, I enjoy an adaptation that strikes out to craft its own identity within the original's framework. I also need more of Zorro Juliet!

You and like half my Anisky timeline. Maybe Romeo X Juliet was just ahead of its time, or maybe it does flatten out before too long. At least Gonzo's other big mid-2000s literary adaptation (two nickels and all that) still gets brought up occasionally. Probably on account of it doing that "crafting its own identity" thing in a significantly more striking way.

Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo is so visually mesmerizing. Any of my encounters with the series has left me with a lingering feeling... One that tells me: this is a series you need to sniff, drink in, and swish around in your mouth like a fine wine. is so visually mesmerizing. Any of my encounters with the series has left me with a lingering feeling... One that tells me: this is a series you need to sniff, drink in, and swish around in your mouth like a fine wine.

It's aged like one too, in a way a lot of series from this earlier era might not have, in terms of digital animation. The maximalist textured techniques mean there's absolutely nothing else like it, even as the works of Alexandre Dumas aren't hurting for multifaceted adaptations elsewhere.

The closest visual comparisons that come to mind are Mononoke and Puella Magi Madoka Magica's witch encounters, but I'm not sure if they even broach the same territory.

It's certainly a unique way of energizing some seriously storied source material. And that's before getting into Gankutsuou's sci-fi remixing that lets it present its own angles on the material and themes of The Count of Monte Cristo.

I know at least its version of Haydee made a massive Haydee stan in my life very happy.

G-Witch, those changes make these adaptations all the more appealing. Speaking of robots and radical departures from the source material, that's exactly why 1983's Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger clicked with me as an (extremely loose) interpretation of Jules Verne 's Around the World in Eighty Days .



I love how I.C. Blues strikes up a bet to hit every planet in the solar system and ends up assembling a very Lupin-esque crew to assist him in his goal. And that's all before he buys a transforming robot train with a credit card to get the crew around space. It's deeply unserious, but it hits me with the same fuzzies I feel whenever I see a good heist flick.

Now that's affecting alliteration, Chris! Just as I raved on with G-Witch, those changes make these adaptations all the more appealing. Speaking of robots and radical departures from the source material, that's exactly why 1983's Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger clicked with me as an (extremely loose) interpretation of Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days.

I love how I.C. Blues strikes up a bet to hit every planet in the solar system and ends up assembling a very Lupin-esque crew to assist him in his goal. And that's all before he buys a transforming robot train with a credit card to get the crew around space. It's deeply unserious, but it hits me with the same fuzzies I feel whenever I see a good heist flick.

Like Blues, we both know what it's like to buy a robot with a credit card, don't we, Chris?



That's the sort of lovably loose adaptation that loops back around to my earlier invocation of Lupin and the third thief's able to springboard into adventures with characters inspired by other literary works. The episode of Part 6 before that Hemingway hang-out featured a nod to the Ellery Queen novels. The Woman Called Fujiko Mine's OP shouts out Wuthering Heights. They even occasionally feature the original Arsène himself. © Original Story: Monkey Punch ©TMS © Original Story: Monkey Punch ©TMS

Or in the spirit of heists, steal one.

That's the sort of lovably loose adaptation that loops back around to my earlier invocation of Lupin and the third thief's able to springboard into adventures with characters inspired by other literary works. The episode of Part 6 before that Hemingway hang-out featured a nod to the Ellery Queen novels. The Woman Called Fujiko Mine's OP shouts out Wuthering Heights. They even occasionally feature the original Arsène himself.

That's just one wide-reaching example of series playing with this kind of material. Things can get much wilder—Gankutsuou looks like a downright stringent Dumas adaptation compared to Akumaizer 3's take on The Three Musketeers.

I wasn't expecting a tokusatsu pull this evening! But I will say, I love that the yellow dude's name is simply "Evil."

Look, The Three Musketeers was basically the original Super Sentai, it's only fair

By that logic, Keifer Sutherland is not only Venom Snake, but a Power Ranger as well.

However, that loops us back around to World Masterpiece Theater and the many films the creatives behind them went on to make. Of course, I speak once again of Studio Ghibli. Be it Howl's Moving Castle, When Marnie Was There, or The Secret World of Arrietty, the studio has carried on that WMT ethos well into today.

With the same occasionally fast-and-loose adaptational ethos as many of these other mentions, as some critics of Howl's would tell you.

It also has me thinking that Miyazaki's next "last" film could very well be another adaptation of classic literature. After all, while not a western novel, The Boy and the Heron takes that fast-and-loose approach to elements of 1937's How Do You Live?

That book will be 100 years old before we know it! And now I ask myself, "How do I live?"

There's a lot you can do with adapting literature, and the way its text-based nature allows one to radically reinterpret elements like visuals, structure, and direction. Also, the huge amount of history in the medium means there's no shortage of more unique choices. Readers might recall my obligation to regularly bring up Deltora Quest, the anime based on a series of Australian children's books from the 2000s. To me, that's a way more esoteric selection for an anime than A Dog of Flanders.

Also makes me annoyed that both Crunchyroll and Tubi currently have their streaming versions of Deltora Quest delisted. How could I convince the market for kid-lit anime adaptations that a new version of Animorphs deserves a spot in the next season?

At least we know that pitching an Animorphs toyline won't work out.



If coming with converting robots worked for turning The Tempest into G-Witch or 80 Days into Sasuraiger...

This has a potential for unforgettable Beast War—a tale passed down from father to son, just like the classic stories we've spoken of today.