Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, October Premiere

The official website for Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , the television anime of KLab Games' Magatsu Wahrheit smartphone role-playing game, revealed the theme song artists, a key visual, and the October premiere for the series on Monday. Maon Kurosaki is performing the opening song, and H-el-ical// is performing the ending song.

The previously announced cast members are:

Naoto Hosoda ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! , The Future Diary , Shuffle! ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab ( Miru Tights , Starlight Promises ), and Hosoda is also supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with Yūichirō Momose ( Africa Salaryman , Infinite Dendrogram , My First Girlfriend is a Gal ). Akiko Sugizono is designing the characters, and Hirotsugu Kakoi is directing the art. Masaru Yokoyama ( Fate/Apocrypha , 2019 Fruits Basket , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music.

The game takes place in a world full of both "Light" and despair. The "Mobile Army Corps" is the only entity able to stand up against the 10 "Lights" in order to keep the world from meeting its end.

The game launched in April 2019. miwa Shōda ( Final Fantasy XII ) wrote the game's scenario, and Masaru Yokoyama composed the main theme. Hiroaki Ueno ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) and Yōko Tsukamoto ( Xenoblade X ) both drew concept art. Third Echoes ( Caligula ) is the character designer.