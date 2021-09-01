JO1 Group Performs New Ending Theme for Boruto Anime

Song from 11-member "global boys group" debuts in anime on October 10

The official website for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime revealed on Wednesday that 11-member "global boys group" JO1 will perform the show's new ending theme song "Prologue." The new theme song will debut in the show on October 10.

CHICO with Honeyworks ( Edens Zero , Gintama , After the Rain ) is performing the current opening theme song and PELICAN FANCLUB ( Dr. Stone , Fire Force season 2) is performing the current ending theme song. Both theme songs premiered in July.

The anime entered the "Kawaki-hen Ōtsutsuki Kakusei" (Kawaki Arc: Otsutsuki Awakening) arc in July.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter in November 2020.

