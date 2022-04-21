The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting Anime's Character Video Highlights Tooru Kirishima

The official YouTube channel for Tsukiya 's The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ( Kumichō Musume to Seiwagakari ) manga began streaming a character video for Tooru Kirishima on Thursday:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 7, on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting on July 8, on BS NTV on July 10, and on the Television Shin Hiroshima System on July 12.

The cast members include:

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION , True Cooking Master Boy , Cardfight!! Vanguard ) is directing the anime at studios feel. and GAINA . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets , Hinamatsuri ) is overseeing the series scripts, Hiromi Ogata ( Katana Maidens: Mini Toji , Magic Kaito 1412 ) is designing the characters, and Takurō Iga ( Tsuki ga Kirei , Slow Loop , Magical Girl Raising Project ) is composing the music.

The staff members also include:

Kaiten Books has licensed the manga, and it released the manga's second volume physically on March 22. The company describes the story:

Kirishima Tooru is as vicious a yakuza as they come, to the point where he's earned the nickname "the Demon of Sakuragi." To get him under control, he's suddenly given a new mission straight from the boss—to babysit his daughter!

Tsukiya launched the manga in June 2018 on the Comic Ride pixiv site, and the series later moved to Comic Elmo. Micro Magazine published the seventh volume on February 10.