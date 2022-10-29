Technoroid Overmind Anime Unveils More Cast, Manga, Rescheduled January Debut

The official website for Technoroid Overmind — the television anime portion of Noriyasu Agematsu , RUCCA , and Elements Garden 's Technoroid multimedia project — announced on Saturday additional cast members, a manga adaptation, and the rescheduled January 2023 premiere for the anime. The website also posted a new visual:

The newly announced cast members are:

Mutsumi Tamura as Esora Shibaura, a brilliant boy whom the four androids encounter

as Esora Shibaura, a brilliant boy whom the four androids encounter Asami Seto as Eliza, an assistant AI who lives with the androids

Daiki Hamano as Bōra, a special investigator android of the Metropolitan Police Department

Kenji Nojima as Nobel, a mysterious android who calls itself a "choreographer"

Takuya Kirimoto as Hakushū Shibaura, Esora's adoptive father and a leading authority in robotic engineering



Ageha Saotome is launching the manga adaptation on the AlphaPolis service in January.

The franchise stars:

KNoCC

Stand-Alone

Mechanicametallica

The story of "wretched, beautiful androids" is set on the entertainment tower Babel, the new source of hope for humanity after climate change has submerged the world underwater. Several unique musical units compete to rise to the top of Babel, by moving the hearts of both humans and androids with their performances.

Ka Hee Im (episode director on Aikatsu Stars! , Aikatsu Friends! , Sonny Boy , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is directing the Technoroid Overmind anime at Doga Kobo and Ai Yoshimura (director on Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is supervising. Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi ( number24 ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny ).

Elements Garden (music composer for Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) and RUCCA (theme song lyrics for ID: INVADED , Bloom Into You ) are composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. LAM and Katō's Rai-Rai Public Company, Ltd. created the title and logo, and LOGIC&MAGIC is producing the CG.

The anime was delayed from July because its production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed in April due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with COVID-19.

The smartphone game in the franchise is titled Technoroid Unison Heart, and it launched on January 21.