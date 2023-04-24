2023 Detective Conan Film Stays at #1, Live-Action Tokyo Revengers 2 Film Opens at #2

© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

(Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the stayed at #1 in its second weekend. The film sold 1,113,000 tickets for 1.615 billion yen (about US$12.02 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 4,072,179 tickets for a cumulative total of 5,866,654,490 yen (about US$43.20 million).

The film opened on April 14 and sold 580,000 tickets to earn approximately 850 million yen (about US$6.35 million) on its first day, which is 63% more than Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween 's first-day earnings. It sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film earned 64% more in its first three days than the previous film, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween .

TOHO is aiming for the new film to be the first in the franchise to earn 10 billion yen.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.

©久井健／講談社 ©2023 フジテレビジョン ワーナー・ブラザース映画 講談社

Chi no Halloween -Unmei-

The first of the two sequel live-action films based on'smanga titled(Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened at #2 on Friday. The film sold 428,000 tickets for 583 million yen (about US$4.34 million) in its first three days.

The second sequel film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film (as heard in the above trailer), while the band also performs the theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) for the second film.

The first film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, earned 108,873,600 yen (about US$810,600) from Friday to Sunday. It rose from #5 to #3 in its 21st weekend. The film has sold a total of 9.22 million tickets for a cumulative total of 13,266,044,990 yen (about US$98.77 million).

The film is now the 24th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 11th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).



© 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2023

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia

franchise

in English), the 42nd film in the, dropped from #2 to #4 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 65,685,000 yen (about US$489,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 3.44 million tickets for a cumulative total of 4,083,039,050 yen (about US$30.40 million) since opening.

The film opened in Japan on March 3 and sold 542,000 tickets for 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

The film is set in a perfect, utopian world in the sky, where everyone lives happily. Adventurers have equated the land with other mythical cities, such as Atlantis or Ryūgū-jō. Doraemon and Nobita set out on an adventure to find the utopia with the help of a gadget that is brand-new for the film, the time zeppelin equipped with a time warp function.

Takumi Dōyama ( Genbanojō , Doraemon episodes) directed the film. Ryota Kosawa ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , Great Pretender ) penned the script — his first for a Doraemon film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film. Ren Nagase of the idol group King & Prince made his voice acting debut as the "perfect cat robot" Sonya in the film.



© 石森プロ・東映／2023「シン・仮面ライダー」製作委員会

franchise

Kamen Rider

franchise

'slive-action film dropped from #4 to #6 its sixth weekend. The film earned 62,391,640 yen (about US$464,600) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.36 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 2,020,030,090 yen (about US$15.04 million). The film marks the first time that any film in thehas earned more than 2 billion yen, and is thus the highest-earning film in the's history.

The film opened on March 17 and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million) in its first three days.

Anno directed, wrote, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator. Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — were the designers for the film. Isao Tsuge was the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) composed the music.

Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa.



© 2023映画『わたしの幸せな結婚』製作委員会

My Happy Marriage

The live-action film of writerand illustrator's) light novel series dropped from #3 to #7 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 56,160,050 yen (about US$418,100) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 1.85 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,440,545,050 yen (about US$18.17 million) since opening.

The film opened on March 17 and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 479,700 tickets for 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

Ren Meguro from the idol group Snow Man stars as Kiyoka, while Mio Imada stars as Miyo. Ayuko Tsukahara directed the film, with a script by Tomoe Kanno.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels. The novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation by Kinema Citrus .



©円谷プロ ©2023 TRIGGER・雨宮哲／「劇場版グリッドマンユニバース」製作委員会

Thefilm, which crosses over theandanime, dropped from #6 to #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 37,826,150 yen (about US$281,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 622,088,700 yen (about US$4.63 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 24. The film screened in 151 theaters, and had the highest per-screen average revenue for films that screened in more than 100 theaters that weekend.

The film stars a returning cast from SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON .

Akira Amemiya returned to direct the film at studio Trigger . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Keiichi Hasegawa , character designer Masaru Sakamoto , and composer Shiro Sagisu .

The SSSS.Gridman anime was the first anime in the "Gridman Universe." The 12-episode series premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. A SSSS.Gridman compilation film premiered in Japan on January 20, and screened for two weeks. A SSSS.Dynazenon compilation film premiered on March 10, and also screened for two weeks.

© 2023「映画刀剣乱舞」製作委員会/NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC

Eiga Touken Ranbu: Reimei

Eiga Touken Ranbu

(Touken Ranbu the Movie: Dawn), thelive-action film's sequel , stayed at #10 in its fourth week. The film earned 30,992,690 yen (about US$230,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 540,071,070 yen (about US$4.02 million).

The film opened on March 31.

Hiroki Suzuki , Yoshihiro Aramaki, Masanari Wada , and Fūma Sadamoto return as Mikazuki Munechika, Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, Heshikiri Hasebe, and Honebami Tōshirō respectively. Akira Emoto plays Fujiwara no Michinaga, while Kanji Tsuda plays Minamoto no Raikō, and Terunosuke Takezai plays Abe no Seimei. Saiji Yakumo (live-action Mars ) is once again directing the film, with a script by Hideyuki Kobashi and Jin Haganeya .

The Touken Ranbu franchise 's first live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019. The film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

