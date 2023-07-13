'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's 2nd Season Unveils Teaser Trailer, Key Visual, Staff

Season premieres in October

The official website for the television anime of Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend ( Kanojo mo Kanojo ) manga revealed on Friday a teaser promotional video, key visual, and additional staff for the anime's second season.

©ヒロユキ・講談社／カノジョも彼女製作委員会2023

The new season will feature a new staff and studio with some returning members. Takatoshi Suzuki (episode director for A Couple of Cuckoos , The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is the new director for the series at Synergy SP . Keiichirō Ōchi is returning to oversee the series scripts, along with Kazuhiko Inukai ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ). Shouko Hagiwara is designing the characters. Kanade Sakuma ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend ), Miki Sakurai ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ), and Junko Nakajima ( The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ) are composing the music. Nichion is handling the music production with cooperation from Myrica Music .

Masakazu Miyake ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is the art director. Haruko Seto ( Too Cute Crisis ) is handling color design. Noriko Wada is the director of photography. Yumiko Nakaba ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is editing. Satoshi Motoyama ( The irregular at magic high school ) is returning as the sound director at HALF H·P STUDIO .

Aoi Koga will voice Risa Hoshizaki in the series.

The second season will premiere in October on the Animeism programming block on the MBS and TBS channels.

©ヒロユキ・講談社／カノジョも彼女製作委員会

The anime premiered in July 2022 on the Animeism programming block on theandchannels. streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars Junya Enoki as Naoya Mukai, Ayane Sakura as Saki Saki, Azumi Waki as Nagisa Minase, Ayana Taketatsu as Rika Hoshizaki, and Rie Takahashi as Shino Kiryū.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Naoya just got a girlfriend, the gorgeous Saki-chan, and though their intensities often pit them against each other like ice and fire, they're totally, uncontrollably in love with each other. He vows never to cheat...when out of the blue he receives another confession! Nagisa's cute, sweet, and she's made him lunch to boot! He knows he can't cheat, but he can't let a cutie like this get away...so he does the logical(?) thing: Asks Saki for permission to date them both! The confidence! The arrogance! The very gall! No matter the outcome, Naoya's future will be lively!

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) directed the first season at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) was in charge of series scripts. Akiko Toyoda ( Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Mayumi Morita wrote the scripts. Miki Sakurai and Tatsuhiko Saiki composed the music

Hiroyuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2020, and ended it on May 24. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume on Friday.