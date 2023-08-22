YOASOBI's Oshi no Ko Anime Opening Song 'Idol' Streamed Over 400 Million Times

Fastest song to reach milestone also has chart's 3rd-longest #1 reign at 19 weeks

According to Oricon's weekly streaming ranking chart, "Idol,"'s opening theme song for the television anime ofand'smanga, has been streamed 403,127,806 times. The song was streamed 16,618,575 times in the past week alone.

The song has also ranked #1 on the chart for 19 consecutive weeks since April — the third-longest duration at #1 on the chart. ( Official HiGE DANdism 's "Pretender" stayed at #1 for 34 weeks, while Aimyon 's "Marigold" stayed #1 for 20 weeks.) The song is also the fastest to exceed 400 million streams. (The next fastest title, Official HiGE DANdism 's "Subtitle," took 32 weeks to achieve the same feat.) Similarly, the song holds the record for the fastest song to exceed more than 100 million (five weeks), 200 million (nine weeks), and 300 million (13 weeks). Oricon has been maintaining this chart since December 2018.

This is YOASOBI 's fourth overall song to exceed 400 million streams, after "Yoru ni Kakeru/Racing Into the Night," "Kaibutsu/Monster," and "Gunjō/Blue." This makes YOASOBI only second to Official HiGE DANdism in overall number of songs exceeding 400 million streams. ( Official HiGE DANdism has five songs to achieve the feat, compared to YOASOBI 's four.)

YOASOBI 's "Idol" song has also been streamed more than 10 million times during each of its 19 weeks, the longest streak in the chart's history ( Official HiGE DANdism 's "Subtitle" garnered more than 10 million weekly streams for only 18 consecutive weeks). In 12 consecutive weeks (from May to July) of those 19 weeks, "Idol" was streamed more than 20 million times.

In Oricon's separate weekly digital single chart, the song has been in the top 3 for 19 consecutive weeks since release, and ranked at #2 for 11,499 downloads in the past week. The single has 455,293 overall downloads.

The song has also reached #1 on's Music Top 100: Global chart as of June 21.

The song debuted at #1 in Billboard Japan's streaming song chart on April 19, its first week on the chart after the song debuted digitally on April 12, and only debuted as a CD single on June 14.

The song had ranked #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated June 10). It is the first song originally performed in Japanese to reach the top of the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The original Japanese version reached the top 10 when it debuted six weeks earlier. The English version then debuted on May 26, bringing the song to #6 on the chart. The song has ranked #7 on the US Billboard's Global 200 chart (dated July 1). This marks the highest ranking a Japanese artist has ever achieved in the chart's history.

The song ranked #1 on YouTube 's Global Top Song music chart for the June 30–July 6 week. The song jumped 22.3% to 41.9 million views that week.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode, and ended with its 11th episode on June 28. The anime will have a second season. HIDIVE streamed the anime's first season as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Akasaka, the manga's original author, penned the short story "45510," which served as the basis for YOASOBI 's "Idol" song.

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) directed the first season at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) designed the characters.

Queen Bee performs the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

Source: Oricon