Oshi no Ko Writer Aka Akasaka to Launch New Manga Series Next Spring

This year's 50th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Oshi no Ko writer Aka Akasaka is conceiving the original story for a new manga series launching in the magazine in Spring 2025. Record of Ragnarok artist Ajichika is drawing the series, and Aoi Kujira ( Geek Circle Crisis ) is composing the series' story.

The magazine teases a fairy tale story with a prince and princess guided by fate.

Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga ended in the same issue. The 16th and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on December 18.

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and was also nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered on July 3 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub .

The anime is getting a third season.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

A stage play adaptation of the manga's "2.5D Stage Play arc" will run at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29.

