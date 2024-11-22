＝LOVE Performs Opening Theme for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Anime

Series debuts in January

The official website for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class , the television anime adaptation of Seiju Amano 's Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. (I Ended Up Marrying the Girl in My Class I Hated the Most) story, revealed on Friday that idol group =LOVE will perform the show's opening theme song.

The series will debut in January 2025.

The anime will star:

Hiroyuki Oshima (episode director for Kill la Kill , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Idoly Pride ) is overseeing the series scripts, Nanako Tatsu ( Date A Live IV , Date A Live V assistant character design) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( Jujutsu Kaisen , The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music. EGG FIRM is producing the series.

Hinaki Yano will perform the ending theme song "Suki Kirai mo Oikoshite" (Overtaking Love and Hate).

The story centers on third-year high school student Saito Hōjō, who, due to strange circumstances, marries his classmate and his "natural enemy" Akane Sakuramori. The heart-pounding romantic comedy follows the married life of two people who hated each other from the start.

The Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. story first launched in March 2020 as a YouTube manga on the Manga Angel Neko Oka channel, where it has over 3 million views. Amano is the YouTube manga scriptwriter, and Mosskonbu is in charge of illustration.

Kadokawa published the light novel series' first volume in December 2020, with illustration by Nanami Narumi . The novels' eighth volume shipped on August 23. Mosskonbu then launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus web manga magazine in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the fifth volume on February 26.



Sources: I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.