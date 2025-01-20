Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Film Opens at #1, COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing at #2

Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- earned 599 million yen, COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie earned 307 million yen

COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing

Theanime film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend, whiledebuted at #2. The former sold 352,500 tickets and earned 599 million yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days, while the latter sold 232,500 tickets and earned 307 million yen (about US$1.97 million) in its first three days.

The story of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- , a re-edited version of the first four episodes of the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime, centers on Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha

as Amate Yuzuriha Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan

as Nyaan Shimba Tsuchiya as Shūji Itō

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

GKIDS has acquired theatrical distribution rights to the film, and will screen the film in theaters in North America on February 28. This marks the first collaboration between GKIDS and Bandai Namco Filmworks .

Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku

, or The Broken World and a Miku Who Can't Sing) is an anime film based on thesmartphone game

Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg , and Sega collaborated on the film, which is getting a global release.

The original story follows Ichika Hoshino, who hears a Miku song that she has never heard before at a CD shop and sees a Hatsune Miku whom she had never seen before. Ichika calls out to Miku, who surprised by the voice, disappears shortly after making eye contact. Miku later appears on Ichika's smartphone to tell her that she would like to reach others with her songs, but no matter how much she sings, her songs cannot reach them. After seeing Ichika reach others' hearts with her live street performance, Miku asks for her help.

Saki Fujita reprises her role as Hatsune Miku from other works in the franchise . Ruriko Noguchi stars as Ichika Hoshino. The cast also includes returning members from the franchise .

Hiroyuki Hata ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) directed the anime at P.A. Works . Yoko Yonaiyama ( Ya Boy Kongming! ) wrote the screenplay. Yuki Akiyama ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) designed the characters and was a chief animation director, along with Masatoshi Tsuji (chief animation director for Summer Time Rendering ), who was also a sub-character designer. Satoshi Hōno ( Aggretsuko ) composed the music.

The Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game launched in Japan in September 2020. The game is a collaboration between Sega , Crypton Future Media , and Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg . Sega and Colorful Palette released the game globally as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on iOS and Android devices in December 2021.

Sega describes the "mobile rhythm and visual novel" game:

Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! is a rhythm game featuring Hatsune Miku and her virtual friends, including virtual singers like Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, KAITO and MEIKO. Players will discover a cast of 20 original characters, split into five bands, each with their own musical style and backstories. Hatsune Miku's biggest hits, including "Tell Your World" by kz, "Melt" by ryo and "ROKI" by Mikito-P as well as brand new songs produced for the game will be featured in the game. Players will tap to the rhythm and face challenges with five different difficulty modes for each track that can be played solo or with friends. By earning rewards and XP for completing challenges, players can level up and unlock additional character cards through the gacha system. As the unique features of Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!, players can participate in virtual live performances from their favorite in-game bands and engage with the community, participate in online events and earn rewards such as exclusive stamps.

The game inspired a mini anime adaptation titled Petit Seka ( Puchi Seka ). The anime had 10 episodes, and streamed for free on YouTube .

