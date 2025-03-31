Live-Action My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Film Opens at #5

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2025

Doraemon

: Nobita's Art World Tales), the 44th film in the, stayed at #1 at the Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. The film sold 358,000 tickets for 434,720,300 yen (about US$2.90 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.47 million tickets for a cumulative total of 2,987,201,300 yen (about US$19.94 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 7. It sold 571,000 tickets for 702,817,200 yen (about US$4.78 million) in its first three days.

The story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) directed the film. Satoshi Itō ( Doraemon series) wrote the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies. Aimyon performed the film's theme song "Sketch," as well as the film's insert song "Kimi no Yume o Kikinagara, Boku wa Waraeru Idea o!" (An Idea That Makes Me Smile Comes to Me, While I Listen to Your Dreams!).

Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru

The live-action film of's) manga ranked at #5 in its opening weekend.

The film stars Ryūto Sakuma as Akito Yamada and Mizuki Yamashita as Akane Kinoshita. Yuka Yasukawa directed the film. Anna Kawahara wrote the script. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The company describes the anime:

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to “Yamada”, a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. “I don't care,” is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with “Yamada.”

Image via Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- website © King Record Co., Ltd.

The movie , described as "Japan's first interactive film," stayed at #10 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 83,763,400 yen (about US$559,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 920,404,200 yen (about US$6.14 million).

The film earned 160,297,600 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days.

The story of the film, including the winner of the Third Division Rap Battle onscreen, can be different at each screening. The storyline will change depending on the realtime polling of the audience members via their smartphones. The interactive film has 48 story routes, 16 new songs, and seven possible endings.

The Division All Stars perform the film's opening theme song "Hypnosis Mic -Division Battle Anthem-+."

Takanori Tsujimoto ( Resident Evil: Vendetta ) directed the film at Polygon Pictures , and Yūichirō Momose — a developer of the franchise 's story setting, characters, and game events — wrote the script. Kazui returned as the character designer. TOHO NEXT is distributing the film. ( A-1 Pictures animated the previous television anime with a different main staff.)

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The live-action film adaptation of Hatsuharu 's A Girl & Her Guard Dog ( Ojō to Banken-kun ) manga dropped out of the top 10 in its third weekend, but still earned 41,782,700 yen (about US$279,100) from Friday to Sundaay, and has earned a cumulative total of 457,828,400 yen (about US$3.05 million).

The live-action Under Ninja film is still off the top 10 in its 10th weekend, but still earned 35,033,700 yen (about US$234,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,457,478,100 yen (about US$9.73 million).

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- is off the top 10 in its 11th weekend, but has sold a total of 2.02 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 3.34 billion yen (about US$22.30 million) after 73 days in Japanese theaters.

The Shinran Jinsei no Mokuteki film stayed at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its fifth weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), Mantan Web, comScore via KOFIC





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.