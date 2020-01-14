Your Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule: Winter 2020

Your Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule: Winter 2020posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season's poll results have been tallied and we've put together the schedule for the Winter 2020 Daily Streaming Reviews!
Without further ado, your schedule:
James Beckett
Blade of the Immortal
Babylon
22/7
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
Rebecca Silverman
Somali and the Forest Spirit
Haikyu!! To The Top
ID: INVADED
Theron Martin
Isekai Quartet 2
A Certain Scientific Railgun T
Interspecies Reviewers
Chris Farris
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die
Infinite Dendrogram
Steve Jones
Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
In/Spectre
Lynzee Loveridge
Darwin's Game
Smile Down the Runway
Richard Eisenbeis
Plunderer
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it
Zac Bertschy
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
Lauren Orsini
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun
Bamboo Dong
Chihayafuru 3
Amy McNulty
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia
Thanks to everyone for participating in the poll and continuing to support Daily Streaming Reviews!
