Funimation Streams English Dub for Madhouse's Sonny Boy Sci-Fi Anime

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for Shingo Natsume ( One-Punch Man , ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Space Dandy ) and Madhouse 's original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Alexis Tipton is directing the English dub . Olivia Harris is the ADR engineer. Tyler Walker is writing the script. Gino Palencia is handling the ADR mix.

The series premiered on July 15 on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto channels. Funimation is streaming the anime, and it streamed the first episode early for a limited time in June.

The science-fiction ensemble drama centers around 36 boys and girls. On August 16, midway through a seemingly endless summer vacation, middle school third-year student Nagara, the mysterious transfer student Nozomi, and their classmates are suddenly transported from their tranquil daily lives to a school adrift in an alternate dimension. They must survive with the powers that have awakened within them.

Natsume conceived the story and is directing and writing the anime at Madhouse . Norifumi Kugai ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) is handling the anime characters designs based on the original designs by manga artist and illustrator Hisashi Euguchi ( Perfect Blue , Roujin Z , Eiji, Stop! Hibari-kun , Mujin Wakusei Survive ).

Studio Pablo 's Mari Fujino ( Dororo ) is directing the art, and Ken Hashimoto is the color key artist. Akane Fushihara is serving as the compositing director of photography, and Kashiko Kimura is editing. Shōji Hata is directing the sound.

Ging Nang BOYZ rock band vocalist and guitarist Kazunobu Mineta wrote the theme song "Shōnen Shōjo" (Boys and Girls) specifically for the anime. The anime's website announced the tracks on the two-volume soundtrack which includes the musical artists Sunset Rollercoaster (top center in the image below), VIDEOTAPEMUSIC (center), The Natsuyasumi Band (center right), mitsume (top right), Ogawa ＆ Tokoro (top left), Mid-Air Thief, Kaneyorimasaru (center left), toe (bottom left), and Conisch (bottom right) are contributing songs made exclusively for this anime. Conisch in particular is working on the piano background music . Anime director Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Macross Plus , Kids on the Slope , Space Dandy , Carole & Tuesday ) is serving as the anime's musical advisor.