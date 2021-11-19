The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Anime Unveils More Cast, Song Artists, January 11 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Tōru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series revealed more cast, the theme song artists, and the January 11 premiere date for the anime on Friday.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and AT-X on January 11. Nagi Yanagi will collaborate with the band THE SIXTH LIE to perform the opening theme song "Level," while Yoshino Nanjō will perform the ending theme song "Hitori to Kimi to" (Alone and With You).

The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations not official):

Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

The anime's cast members include Sōma Saitō as Wein, Rie Takahashi as Ninym Ralei, Sayaka Senbongi as Falanya Elk Arbalest, and Nao Tōyama as Lowellmina Earthworld. Other cast members include Yōko Hikasa as Fyshe Blundell, Yuki Sakakihara as Nanaki Ralei, and Yuki Nakashima as Zeno.

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab with Xin Ya Cai as the assistant director. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , Higehiro ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Ryūnosuke Ōji is designing the characters. Yoshihiro Tsukashita is the 3D director. Hirotsugu Kakoi is the art director, while Fusako Nakao is the color designer. Toshihiko Sahashi is composing the music.

Mai Hasegawa ( EditZ ) is in charge of editing. Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Ryousuke Naya is the audio director at Studio Mausu . Yuuma Oogami is credited as the animation producer.

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the 10th volume on August 12. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.