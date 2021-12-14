News
Funimation Announces Sing a Bit of Harmony Film's English Dub Cast, January Release Date (Updated)
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation confirmed on its website on Tuesday that it will screen it and J.C. Staff's original anime film coproduction Sing a Bit of Harmony (Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete) in the United States and Canada on January 23, 25, and 26; in Australia and New Zealand starting on January 27; and in the United Kingdom and Ireland starting on January 28. Tickets go on sale on January 7 in the U.S. and Canada, on January 5 in Australia and New Zealand, and on January 14 in the U.K. and Ireland.
Funimation also revealed the English dub cast, which includes:
- Megan Shipman as Shion
- Risa Mei as Satomi
- Jordan Dash Cruz as Toma
- Ian Sinclair as Gotchan
- Alexis Tipton as Aya
- Kamen Casey as Thunder
- Laila Berzins as Mitsuko
- Richard L. Olsen as Nomiyama
- David Wald as Saijo
- Mike McFarland as Class Teacher
- Miles Luna as Ishiguro
- Brendan Blaber as Suzuyama
- Macy Anne Johnson as Mayumi
- Anjali Kunapaneni as Ryoko
- A.J. Beckles as Maekawa
- Michelle Rojas as Masuda
- Emi Lo as Maeda
- Anthony DiMascio as Yoshida
- Apphia Yu as Inoue
- Luis Bermudez as Mikado
- Adam McArthur as Prince
- Doug Jackson as Chairman
Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub. Brina Palencia is serving as ADR song director. Justin Cook and Michael Harcourt are producing the dub with assistant producers Zach Bolton and Samantha Herek. Bonny Clinkenbeard is writing and supervising the English script. Michelle Tymon is handling the Japanese translation.
The film opened in Japan on October 29.
Funimation describes the film:
Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion (Tao Tsuchiya) who transfers to Keibu High School where she quickly becomes popular for her open-hearted personality and exceptional athletic talent... but she turns out to be an AI (artificial intelligence) in the testing phase! Shion's goal is to bring chronic loner Satomi (Haruka Fukuhara) “happiness.” But her strategy is something no human would expect: she serenades Satomi in the middle of the classroom. After finding out that Shion is an AI, Satomi and her childhood friend, engineering geek Toma (Asuka Kudo), steadily warm up to the new student. Along with the popular and attractive Gotchan (Kazuyuki Okitsu), the strong-willed Aya (Mikako Komatsu), and judo club member "Thunder" (Satoshi Hino), they become more and more moved by Shion's singing voice and earnestness even as her antics bewilder them. But what Shion does for Satomi's sake ends up involving them all in some serious pandemonium… Get ready for the heartwarming story of a not quite market-ready AI and her classmates!
The cast includes:
- Tao Tsuchiya as Shion Ashimori
- Haruka Fukuhara as Satomi Amano
- Asuka Kudo as Tо̄ma
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gocchan
- Mikako Komatsu as Aya
- Satoshi Hino as Thunder
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Saijō
- Sayaka Ohara as Mitsuko
- Kenji Hamada as Nomiyama
Japanese comedian Kazlaser and former Takarazuka actress Miyu Sakihi are also in the film.
Yasuhiro Yoshiura (Time of Eve and Patema Inverted) directed the film. Yoshiura and Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Princess Principal, Seven Days War) co-wrote the script. Kanna Kii, the creator of the Seaside Stranger manga, drew the original character designs. Shuichi Shimamura (Honey and Clover, Nodame Cantabile) designed the characters for animation, and was also the chief animation director. Ryō Takahashi (Sk8 the Infinity) composed the music, and Yohei Matsui (Ensemble Stars!) wrote the songs.
Update: Funimation updated its website with the news after having previously briefly listed it.
Source: Funimation
