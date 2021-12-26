OLDCODEX to Disband After Contributing 2nd Free! The Final Stroke Film's Theme Song

The official website for the musical unit OLDCODEX announced on Monday that the unit is disbanding. The website also announced that the unit is contributing the theme song for the second Free! The Final Stroke film, which will open on April 22.

OLDCODEX vocalist Tatsuhisa Suzuki recently took a hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" in August. OLDCODEX and Suzuki's agency made the announcement shortly after singer LiSA , Suzuki's wife, also announced a hiatus "from some of her activities" due to mental and physical fatigue.

Suzuki and LiSA announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on July 30 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

Suzuki offered to step down from the role of Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the Ultraman anime's second season, due to his hiatus. The series replaced Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Tomoaki Maeno . However, he would continue voicing the character Makoto Tachibana in the Free! anime franchise .

Toei 's 45th live-action Super Sentai series Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger has replaced Suzuki with Masaya Fukunishi as the voice of the bird robot Gege, as of the 25th episode. The Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ~Haran o Yobu Kaizoku~ (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Pirate Known as "Trouble") game replaced Suzuki with Yuki Ito in the game's bonus drama CDs. Suzuki voices the character Alan Stuart in the game and the anime adaptations of the novels. Pokémon Journeys: The Series , the current Pokémon television anime replaced Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the voice of Kibana (Raihan in English). The Chinese smartphone game Alchemy Stars replaced Suzuki with Shintarō Asanuma as the Japanese voice of the character Regal.

The television anime of Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō ) light novel series announced earlier in December that it is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuichiro Umehara as the voice of Anos.

The production committee of the Tokyo Revengers anime announced on Monday that the anime is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Ken "Doraken/Draken" Ryūgūji.

Suzuki's prolific career has included such characters as The Seven Deadly Sins ' Ban, Prince of Stride: Alternative 's Tasuku Senoo, Seraph of the End 's Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko's Basketball 's Kazunari Takao, Dagashi Kashi 's Tō Endo, and Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Yūji Sakamoto. Last year, he voiced roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!