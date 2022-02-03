Requiem of the Rose King Anime Casts Tomokazu Sugita as Buckingham in 2nd Half

The official website for the television anime of Aya Kanno 's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga revealed on Friday that Tomokazu Sugita will voice Henry Stafford, Duke of Buckingham in the anime's second half, where the character is 10 years older. Riho Sugiyama voices the character in the anime's first half.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on January 9, and on BS11 on January 11.

Funimation is streaming the anime in Japanese and it is also streaming an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

The Wars of the Roses grip medieval England as the houses of York and Lancaster vie for the throne. Richard is the third son of the Duke of York, who plans to take the crown. Richard wants nothing more than for this to happen, but this innocent wish will plunge England further into the chaos of war. Meanwhile, Richard is struggling with a battle far more personal.

The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year), for a half-year continuous run. The anime was previously slated to premiere this fall, but the production committee announced a delay in July.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga.

Kentarō Suzuki ( Angels of Death , Kud Wafter ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Hiroki Uchida ( Days of Urashimasakatasen , Gamers! , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Chikara Hashizume is designing the characters. Additional staff members include Kentaro Izumi ( A Certain Scientific Railgun T ) as the art director, Mayumi Tanahashi as the color designer, Akihiro Takahashi as the director of photography, Yoshikazu Iwanami as the audio director, Kou Otani as the music composer, and Lantis as the music producer.

Voice actor Makoto Furukawa performs the opening theme song "Ware, Bara ni Insu." Arika Takarano from Ali Project wrote the song. ZAQ performs the ending theme song "Akumu."