Funimation Streams Show by Rock!! Stars!! Anime's English Dub

All 12 dubbed episodes premiere on Thursday

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming all 12 English-dubbed episodes of the Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Megan Shipman is directing the English dub at Sound Cadence Studios . Lindsay Roberts is the lead engineer. Natalie Van Sistine is writing the script. Alyssa Dumas is the mixing engineer.

The series premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime will feature existing bands in the franchise , and the cast members are reprising their roles for the new anime.

Takahiro Ikezoe returned as chief director, and Show By Rock!! episode director Daigo Yamagishi directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . Touko Machida returned to handle the series scripts, and Show By Rock!! animation director Tomokatsu Nagasaku designed the characters. Hiroki Yoshioka was CG producer, and ENGI handled CG production. Fumiyuki Go returned from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! as sound director, while Pony Canyon handled sound production. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ), Funta7 , and Akiya Suzuki ( Team-MAX ) composed the music.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered in January 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)