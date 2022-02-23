News
Funimation Streams Show by Rock!! Stars!! Anime's English Dub
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming all 12 English-dubbed episodes of the Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime on Thursday.
The English cast includes:
- Macy Anne Johnson as Howan
- Giovannie Cruz as Himeko
- Emi Lo as Delmin
- Lindsay Sheppard as Ruhuyu
- Chris Sykes as Hachin
- Aaron Dismuke as Joe
- Jarrod Greene as Sojun
- Stephen Fu as Yasu
- Bryn Apprill as Cyan
- Alexis Tipton as Chuchu
- Caitlin Glass as Retoree
- Monica Rial as Moa
- Ben Phillips as Master
- Sonny Strait as Maple
- Rachel Robinson as Angelica
- Frank Todaro as Ziipe
- Chris Rager as Dagger
- Christopher Wehkamp as Rikao
- Jim Foronda as Sabakigawa
- Mike McFarland as Crow
- Jerry Jewell as Aion
- Ian Sinclair as Yaiba
- Christopher R. Sabat as Rom
- Mikaela Krantz as Rosia
- Jamie Marchi as Rararin
- Amber Lee Connors as Sumomone
- Suzie Yeung as Uiui
- Natalie Rose as Tsukino
- Apphia Yu as Holmy
- Morgan Berry as Jacklyn
- Dawn M. Bennett as A
- Jad Saxton as Un
- Stephanie Young as Darudayu
- Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Titan
- J. Michael Tatum as Orion
- Brandon McInnis as Selen
- Marcus D. Stimac as Argon
- David Wald as Yudasu
- Brendan Blaber as MC
- Courtney Shaw as Balt
- Lara Woodhull as Nickel
- Jason Marnocha as Papamin
- Leah Clark as Ailane
- AmaLee (Amanda Lee) as Peipain
- Jeannie Tirado as Hundreko
- Zeno Robinson as Shu☆Zo
- Ricco Fajardo as Kai
- Micah Solusod as Riku
- Risa Mei as Rameka
- Anne Yatco as Shibarin
- Jill Harris as Pokoe
- Kyle Phillips as Hakkun
- Tia Ballard as Kittsun
Megan Shipman is directing the English dub at Sound Cadence Studios. Lindsay Roberts is the lead engineer. Natalie Van Sistine is writing the script. Alyssa Dumas is the mixing engineer.
The series premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
The anime will feature existing bands in the franchise, and the cast members are reprising their roles for the new anime.
Takahiro Ikezoe returned as chief director, and Show By Rock!! episode director Daigo Yamagishi directed the anime at Kinema Citrus. Touko Machida returned to handle the series scripts, and Show By Rock!! animation director Tomokatsu Nagasaku designed the characters. Hiroki Yoshioka was CG producer, and ENGI handled CG production. Fumiyuki Go returned from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! as sound director, while Pony Canyon handled sound production. Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX), Funta7, and Akiya Suzuki (Team-MAX) composed the music.
The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!!, debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.
The second anime season, Show By Rock!!#, premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered in January 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.
Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)