2nd Live-Action Tokyo Revengers 2 Film Drops to #2, Resident Evil: Death Island CG Film Opens at #9

The second part of, the two sequel live-action films based on'smanga, dropped from #1 to #2 in its second weekend. The film sold 229,000 tickets for 315,731,640 yen (about US$2.26 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a cumulative total of 880,000 tickets for 1,162,558,890 yen (about US$8.32 million).

The film opened at #1 on on June 30. It earned 605,494,180 yen (about US$4.19 million) in its first three days and sold 469,600 tickets.

The first sequel film Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened on April 21.

Takumi Kitamura returns to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada also return. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film, while the band also performs the theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) for the second film.

The first live-action Tokyo Revengers film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.

dropped from #4 to #5 in its 11th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 161,247,880 yen (about US$1.15 million) in its 11th weekend, and has sold a cumulative total of 8.98 million tickets for 12,839,851,930 yen (about US$91.97 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



, the 34th anime film in the, dropped from #5 to #6 in its second weekend. The film earned 78,144,780 yen (about US$559,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 214,442,370 yen (about US$1.53 million).

opened on June 30 and earned 113,432,810 yen (about US$788,390) in its first three days.

The film commemorates the 35th anniversary of the anime and the 50th anniversary of the Anpanman picture book series.

The film features Comet Robo, a home for robots who can make anything, and Roboly, a robot girl who is the best at what she does. She learns that there is one "precious thing" that she cannot make on her own, so she and her robot bird partner Koto leave Comet Robo to find it. They find a music box and arrive at Anpanman's world to find the owner. While spending time with Anpanman, Roboly's chest begins to feel "warm." During this time, Baikinman creates the strongest mecha "Roboking" and plans to turn Comet Robo into Comet Baikin-Robo. Thus, Anpanman and friends try to protect Comet Robo while Roboly searches for the "important thing."



Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, stayed at #7 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 85,275,790 yen (about US$610,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,749,798,531 yen (about US$12.53 million).

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



Biohazard: Death Island

Resident Evil

(Japanese title:), the new CG animated film in'sseries, opened on Friday and ranked at #9. The film earned 63,418,050 yen (about US$454,100) in its first three days.

Eiichirō Hasumi ( Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , live-action Assassination Classroom ) is directing the film, and Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass ) is writing the screenplay. Additional staff announced includes Rei Kondō ( Resident Evil: Damnation ), who is in charge of the film's music, and CG director Tomohiro Shimizu .

The Resident Evil: Death Island is the sequel to the Resident Evil: Vendetta film, which screened in theaters in the United States and Canada in June 2017. The film opened in Japanese theaters in May 2017. The film is the third CG-animated film for the franchise , after 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration and 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation .

The second part of Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, rose from #2 to #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its third weekend.

The second film in the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi 's original Sailor Moon manga titled Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie fell off the top 10 ranking in its second weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out , the first of two sequel anime films based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series, fell off the top 10 in its third weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC