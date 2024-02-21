Himitsu no AiPri Anime Reveals More Cast & Characters, April 7 Premiere

The official website of Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri), the new television anime of the Pretty Series franchise , revealed on Wednesday a new visual, more cast and characters, and the anime's April 7 premiere.

Character Collection Visual

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

The newly announced cast and characters are:

Yurika Kubo as "mysterious girl" in AiPriVerse

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Yuriko Hibi as Sakura Ichijōji, a second-year middle school student at Paradise Academy, and student body president

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Anna Suzuki as Tamaki Nikaidō, a quiet and elegant second-year middle school student at Paradise Academy, and student body vice-president

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Sora Tokui as Airi Mitsuba, a lively and energetic second-year middle school student at Paradise Academy, and student body secretary

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Misaki Watada as Rinrin Shinomiya, a lively and energetic second year middle school student at Paradise Academy, and another student body secretary

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Yō Taichi as Chi Mamiya, a first year-middle school student at Paradise Academy, who is confident and hates losing

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Franchise veteran Kanae Itō as Meganee Akai, a sisterly figure who assists AiPri girls in AiPriVerse

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Showtaro Morikubo as MC Aimu, the host of the popular show AiPri Birthday

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Aimu, an ice cream-shaped AI that supports AiPri girls

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

Mugi-chan, a popular PriUsa character when Himari and the others were young

Image via Himitsu no AiPri anime's X/Twitter account © ＴーＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / ＡＰ製作委員会

The anime stars Minori Fujidera as Himari, and Sae Hiratsuka as Mizuki. 17-year-old Fujidera won the franchise 's 10th-anniversary Next Seiyū Artist Audition in 2021, and made her voice-acting debut as Auru Omega in the last Pretty Series television anime, Waccha PriMagi!

The anime will premiere on April 7 at 10 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates.

Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , DEEMO Memorial Keys , Loups=Garous - The Motion Picture ) and Kentaro Yamaguchi ( Beyblade Burst God , PuniRunes , Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z ) are directing the anime at OLM and Dongwoo A&E, and Park Chi Man, Nam Sung Min, Choi Hun Cheol, and Shin Gi Chuel serve as chief directors. Gigaemon Ichikawa ( A Galaxy Next Door , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Kedama no Gonjiro ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nagano is designing the characters based on the original character concepts by syn Sophia 's Yumi Nashimoto ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Waccha PriMagi! ).

Satoshi Yanagawa is directing the CG. Izumi Mori (theme songs in Delicious Party♡Precure , Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure , Let's Make a Mug Too ) is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma is directing the sound.

The anime's tie-ins include arcade game machines and toys. Two different machines, Himitsu no AiPri and AiPriVerse, will both launch on April 4. Himitsu no AiPri is a live concert rhythym game using cards.

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

By contrast, AiPriVerse is aimed at core Pretty Series fans, who can customize and develop their own characters and then interact with others. (Characters from throughout the franchise will appear in this system.)

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended this past May. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app and anime based on the franchise , delayed the app from spring 2021 until this year.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered on October 3, 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.