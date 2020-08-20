Funimation Reveals Kakushigoto Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation revealed on Thursday the English dub cast and crew for the television anime adaptation of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga. The company also revealed that the anime's English dub is premiering on the service on Thursday.

The cast includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the dub , Kristen McGuire is writing the script, and Jeramey Kraatz is supervising the script. Victor Acosta is the lead ADR engineer, Andrew Tipps is the mix engineer, and Daman Mills is handling the ADR prep.

The anime premiered on April 2. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! , Seven Days War ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Takashi Aoshima ( Minami-ke , Aho Girl ! , Endro~! ) wrote and supervised the series' scripts. Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Battle Girl High School , Between the Sky and Sea ) designed the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Sarazanmai ) composed the music.

flumpool performed the opening theme song "Chiisana Hibi" (Small Days), and late musician Eiichi Ohtaki 's Kimi wa Tennen Shoku (You Are Natural Color) was the ending theme song.

The comedy story centers on Kakushi Gotō, who doesn't want his daughter, Hime Gotō, to know that he is a manga creator. The manga's comedy focuses on the daily life of a family with a manga artist. In addition to being a word play on the father's name, the ambiguous title can mean "Hidden Things," but can also be read as "Drawing Job."

Kumeta ( Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei ) published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The manga ended on July 6. Kodansha Comics began digitally publishing the manga on March 17.

Source: Funimation