2021 Butt Detective Film Adds Rio Suzuki as Guest Cast Member

The official website for Toei 's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revealed on Tuesday that Rio Suzuki will join the cast of Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island), the new film in the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise . Suzuki will play the character Lulu, a tomboyish girl who lives on Sūfure Island.

The film will open in Japan on August 13 as part of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus. The Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) anime film will be part of the same film omnibus as well.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu 's story is set on an island with unimaginably steep cliffs. The inhabitants ride the wind and fly in the skies to get around. The returning cast includes Yuko Sanpei as Oshiri Tantei, Ayaka Saito as Brown, Takahiro Sakurai as Kaitō U, and Ikkei Watanabe as Chief Maltes.

Akifumi Zako ( Toriko , Hugtto! Precure ) is directing the film at Toei Animation . Butt Detective TV anime writer Natsuko Takahashi returns to pen the film's script alongside Jun Narita .

The 2019 installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years, and it opened in Japan in April 2019. The series returned again for 2020, and it was originally slated to open on April 24 that year, but delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It finally opened on August 24. Both installments in 2019 and 2020 had a film for Butt Detective .

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films not only featured anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman , as well as shorts for Dr. Slump , Kinnikuman , and Captain Tsubasa . The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia , the first Dragon Ball film ( Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies ), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .