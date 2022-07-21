Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout Anime Gets English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English dub for Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout , the television anime of Yū Tsurusaki and Shin Ikezawa 's Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to manga, beginning on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Apphia Yu is directing the English dub with assistant Michelle Rojas . Ray Wilkins is the ADR engineer, and Peter Hawkinson is the assistant.

The anime premiered on January 11. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Sayaka Yamai (episode director for ODDTAXI , Major 2nd ) directed the anime at OLM Team Yoshioka. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens , ēlDLIVE ) oversaw the series scripts and Aoi Yamato (animation director for ODDTAXI ) designed the characters. Toshiki Kameyama ( Non Non Biyori , March comes in like a lion ) was the sound director at Bit Groove Promotion and Takeshi Watanabe ( To Love-Ru , Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) composed the music.

Yoshiki Fukuyama performed the anime's opening theme song "Akatsuki no Salaryman" (Salaryman at Dawn), while idol group Luce Twinkle Wink performed the anime's ending song "'FA'NTASY to!"

The manga's story begins when a 32-year-old unpopular salaryman is transported alongside his handsome friend to a fantasy world, due to the whims of a naked goddess. While his friend has been transported without change, the salaryman now has the body of a beautiful girl. To get his male body back, he must go on an adventure with his friend to defeat the world's demon lord.

Tsurusaki and Ikezawa launched the manga in Cycomi in November 2019, and Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 17.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)