The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3's New Video Unveils Returning & New Cast, April Debut

The official website of The irregular at magic high school anime's new sequel television series started streaming its full promotional video on Thursday. The video previews the opening theme song "Shouted Serenade" by LiSA , and reveals the new third season's cast, staff, and April premiere.

The website also revealed the new season's key visual. The tagline on the visual reads, "Magic. Is it 'hope,' or is it a 'curse'?"

Image via The irregular at magic high school anime's Twitter account © 2023 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校3製作委員会

The anime's new cast members include Kikunosuke Toya as Minoru Kudou, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Takuma Shippou, and Houchu Ohtsuka will play the role of Retsu Kudou. She replaces Motomu Kiyokawa , who passed away in 2022.

The newly announced returning cast members include:

The previously announced returning cast members include:

Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba

as Miyuki Shiba Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba

as Tatsuya Shiba Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai

The anime's new season will premiere in April on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , MBS , and TV Aichi channels.

Jimmy Stone , an animation director and episode director on the previous anime projects in the franchise , is the director of the new series at returning studio 8-Bit . Taku Iwasaki ( Black Butler , Bungo Stray Dogs , Gurren Lagann ) is returning to compose the music.

Newly announced staff includes:

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered on July 3, 2021.

Source: The irregular at magic high school anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.